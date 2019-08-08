comscore Xiaomi may launch 34-inch QHD+ curved gaming monitor in November
Xiaomi to launch 34-inch QHD+ curved eSports gaming monitor in November: Report

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch a new curved eSports display monitor. It is tipped come with a 34-inch screen, which will offer support for QHD+ resolution. 

  Published: August 8, 2019 7:21 PM IST
Aiming to tap gamers, Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch a new curved eSports gaming monitor. It is tipped come with a 34-inch screen, which will offer support for QHD+ resolution. The upcoming Xiaomi gaming monitor is expected to launch in November, GizmoChina reports.

The display is also said to come with 144Hz refresh rate and would be assembled by Shenzhen-based Century Innovative (Inno & Cn). Additionally, the Xiaomi eSports display can also be used as an extension of the Xiaomi gaming platform. Xiaomi has already entered the gaming market and has recently launched the Mi gaming laptop 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 with 144Hz display, 9th Gen Intel processors launched: Price, features

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 with 144Hz display, 9th Gen Intel processors launched: Price, features

The Mi Gaming Laptop comes with a starting price of RMB 7,499 (approximately Rs 75,000) in China. The device comes with a 15.6-inch display carrying the same 81 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 72 percent color gamut. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate for better gameplay. The Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 comes in three variants with 9th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 16GB of RAM. The top-end variant packs Intel Core i7-9750H processor with Turbo Boost 4.1GHz and 512GB PCIe SSD.

All the Mi Gaming Laptop (2019) variants come in four color LED-backlit keyboard with three different modes. These offer a glass touchpad with multiple gesture controls. Xiaomi notes standard dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x 3W speakers, Dolby Audio, and a 1MP HD webcam. In terms of connectivity ports, these get four USB 3.0 ports, one headphone port, one Ethernet port, one HDMI port and a 3-in-1 card reader.

These ship with Windows 10 Home and a 55Whr battery. Xiaomi claims up to 4.5 hours of video playback, 4 hours of video streaming, and 4.5 hours of web browsing. Besides, the Chinese company also recently launched a gamepad for its flagship Redmi K20 Pro smartphone.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: August 8, 2019 7:21 PM IST

