Xiaomi to launch 4 smartphones with 108MP cameras: Report

The MIUI Gallery app has spilled beans over Xiaomi’s upcoming plans. The company is expected to launch 4 smartphones with 108MP camera sensors.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 9:25 PM IST
Recently, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi revealed that it is working on a smartphone with Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. Now a recent report claims that the company will launch four 108MP camera smartphones. The codes of the smartphones were revealed through MIUI’s Mi Gallery app.

Smartphone codenames detailed

According to a report on XDA Developers, the MIUI’s Mi Gallery app has revealed the codenames as “tucana”, “draco”, “umi”, and “cmi”. Other specifications of the upcoming smartphones are not known yet. Additionally, the report denies the Mi Mix 4 as being one of the four phones in development with 108MP camera, as was previously rumored.

Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor detailed

Samsung has already started mass production of the ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. The upcoming sensor will be able to capture 108-megapixel grade photos with a resolution of 12032×9024 pixels. The sensor will still come with a 0.8-micrometre (µm) pixel size, the same as its 64MP predecessor.

Mi MIX 4 to launch on September 24?

According to new information by Russian website Xiaomishka, Xiaomi may be planning to launch MIUI 11 on September 24. It may launch its much anticipated Mi MIX 4 flagship smartphone along with MIUI 11 on the same day. The company may also launch the Mi Mix 4 along with its second 5G smartphone as the Xiaomi Mi 9S.  It is likely that the company will hold the MIUI 11 launch event in Shanghai.

Xiaomi is working hard to fix the menace of advertisements inside the operating system. Beyond this, the company has also started testing out early versions of MIUI 11-based updates for select devices.

According to past reports, the company is working on ensuring MIUI 11 Beta update for a number of devices. These include Redmi K20 series, Mi 9, 9 Explorer, 9 SE, Mi MIX 3, Mi CC9, and Redmi Note 8. The company will also roll out the update to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and, Mi 8 Series, in the second stage.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 9:25 PM IST

