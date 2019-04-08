comscore
  Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report
Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report

Xiaomi will reportedly further expand its Mi TV range in India with the 50-inch model and could take the lead in the smart TV segment.

  Published: April 8, 2019 11:40 AM IST
Xiaomi has been on a spree to expand its TV offering in the country for the past year. The company launched its televisions in India in March last year and has also emerged as one of the leading player in the Indian smart TV market. Now, the company is planning to further step up its product portfolio in India by launching a new 50-inch model in the Mi TV 4A series. The model will join the portfolio which now includes the 43-inch Mi TV 4A Pro and the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro models launched in January of this year.

Xiaomi 50-inch Mi TV 4A India launch soon

Xiaomi launched the 50-inch Mi TV 4A model in China in January last year, and is now expanding it to the Indian market as well. The information was tipped by leakster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice. While the product may not be new in terms of availability, it will expand the breadth of Xiaomi’s TV offering in India. The model will be positioned below the Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro models, which should result in an affordable 50-inch TV that offers 4K support.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review: Value for money par excellence

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review: Value for money par excellence

In terms of features, the Mi TV 4A 50-inch features a 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a dynamic response of 8 milliseconds and is powered by 64-bit quad-core processor. The TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. There is also ARM Mali-450 GPU clocked at 750MHz for driving the graphics performance.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

In terms of ports, it comes with three HDMI, one AV and two USB ports. There is also Ethernet port and one S/PDIF for audio output. It offers two 7W speakers and supports dual band 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi. It also supports voice search via bundled TV remote. The TV was launched at RMB 2,099 (around Rs 21,700) in China, but has since been discounted to RMB 1,899 (around Rs 19,640). The Mi TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 while the Mi TV 4X Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 50-inch Mi TV 4A could be priced under Rs 25,000 when it becomes official.

  Published Date: April 8, 2019 11:40 AM IST

