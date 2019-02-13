Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

Xiaomi has just revealed that it is planning to launch a new product during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019). The mystery product is set to be launched on February 24, 2019, and Xiaomi has not revealed any details about what it is planning to launch. But given that almost the entire smartphone industry is focused on 5G right now, it is possible that the company may launch the 5G variant of its Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

The company posted the first teaser for the launch event on its Twitter handle with the caption “Counting the days until #MWC19. Guess the products we’re going to release! #MakeItHappen”. This indicates that the company is planning to launch multiple products at the event. The accompanying image along with the teaser shows a humanoid tearing through a cloth sheet and racing ahead along with the text “We Make it Happen”, “New Product Launch” and “Barcelona, Spain | 24.02.2019” as the text.

However, the company also posted a new teaser on its Twitter handle hinting at something different. This teaser hinted that the company will reveal a number of smart accessories to the global market, things that the company has already launched in the Chinese market. The third teaser that the company revealed indicated that the company may showcase a device with a triple camera setup.

They say, we do! Do you want to live like you are in the future right now? RT if your answer is YES! #MakeItHappen with #Xiaomi. pic.twitter.com/tmtP8HHS7L — Mi (@xiaomi) February 13, 2019

The teaser showcased three circles with the word “See” where the text is a bit blurred in the first circle, normal in the second circle and stretched in the third circle. As noted by responses to the tweet, the three circles may hint at a depth mapping sensor for portrait mode, primary sensor, and an ultra-wide sensor in all the circles. The only device that we know of is the Xiaomi Mi 9 that the company is all set to launch on February 20, 2019.

It is possible that the company may showcase the device to the world on February 24, 2019, after launching it in the Chinese market. It is also possible that the company may finally launch its foldable smartphone at the event with a triple camera setup. However, almost all of this is speculation at the time of writing as we have not seen any concrete proof from the company.