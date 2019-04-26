Xiaomi to launch a Snapdragon 730-powered phone in India soon; may sport a pop-up selfie camera

Xiaomi Global VP and Managing Director for Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain has just teased the launch of a new Xiaomi smartphone in the Indian market soon. As part of the teaser, Jain just tweeted a photo with Rajen Vagadia, the Vice President and President for Qualcomm India and SAARC and Kedar Kondap, the Vice President for Product Management at Qualcomm. However, the primary part of the teaser about the new device is that it will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor. The caption of the image teases that the processor in question was just announced about two weeks back, possibly the Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G.

To recap, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 730G processors on April 9, 2019. It is unclear if Jain is teasing a smartphone with the Snapdragon 730 or the 730G but it sure is going to be on the bleeding edge. As part of the caption of the said tweet, Jain stated, “Xiaomi & Qualcomm have always worked together to bring the latest & the best!.” Even though he did not reveal the launch date of the device but he did mention that the device was coming soon.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Talking about the processor in the teaser, the Snapdragon 730 is based on 8nm fabrication processor and will act as the successor to the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The chipset will come with Kryo 470 Octa-core CPU along with Adreno 618 GPU for gaming. The processor will support a triple camera set up along with a single 48-megapixel sensor along with multi-frame noise reduction and a single 192-megapixel resolution worth image in the snapshot mode. The processor also supports 4K video recording in portrait mode at 60 fps.

Great meeting Rajen @rajen_vagadia & Kedar from #Qualcomm.@Xiaomi & @Qualcomm have always worked together to bring the latest & the best! Breaking news: A new #Xiaomi phone with latest #Snapdragon 7_ _ (announced just 2 weeks ago) is coming to India very soon! Any guesses? 😎 pic.twitter.com/TnrnTOr4PI — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 26, 2019

Other features of the processor include fourth generation Qualcomm AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 ready modem, support for Apt-X adaptive codec and more. As mentioned above, it is possible the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone may also sport a Snapdragon 730G. Talking about the Snapdragon 730G, there is not much difference between the Snapdragon 730 and the Snapdragon 730G.

The Snapdragon 730G is just more optimized for gaming and sports “snapdragon elite gaming” features including 15 percent more GPU rendering, Wi-Fi latency monitor, and a jank reducer to improve the smoothness while gaming. Other minor differences include support for HDR with 10-bit color depth, Rec 2020 color gamut, 1 billion shades of colors and 960fps slow-motion video recording at 720p. We are not sure if this is the same device that was spotted online about two weeks back.

To recap, recent rumors indicate that Xiaomi has been working on a Redmi-branded device with the pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC with 4,000mAh battery with the triple camera setup. The triple camera setup sports a primary 48-megapixel sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor possible for depth mapping and the third sensor with a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.