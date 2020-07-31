comscore Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to launch Mi Beard Trimmer successor on August 6; check details
News

Xiaomi to launch Mi Beard Trimmer successor on August 6; check details

News

The new Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer will succeed the first-gen Mi Beard Trimmer the brand launched back in 2019

  • Published: July 31, 2020 10:39 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer India launch

Xiaomi has for a while grown over being a tech lifestyle brand in India rather than just a brand that sells smartphones. Now the brand is launching another lifestyle product, this time for all the men out there. The Xiaomi India Twitter page just teased the launch of a new Mi Beard Trimmer which will succeed the first-gen trimmer the brand launched in 2019. Also Read - Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

The new gadget, which may be called the Mi Beard Trimmer 2, will target males in India, a lot of whom are currently in lockdown and may find it unsafe to head out and get a beard trim or shave. “All the bros and dudes out there, it’s time to take control of your beard and become your own stylist,” said the Xiaomi India Tweet.

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

The new Mi Beard Trimmer will be launching on August 6 at 12 pm. The Twitter post also shares a picture depicting what looks like the trimmer comb size regulator of the new gadget. The wheel shows a dial that goes all the way up to 10mm. The pricing of the new trimmer is not yet out, but we can expect it to probably cost under Rs 2000 since the original trimmer was priced at Rs 1,999.

Mi Beard Trimmer features

The first-gen trimmer comes with 40 length settings. These settings can be tweaked while trimming or style one’s beard. It features stainless steel blades that are also self-sharpening. On the front is an LED indicator that informs users of the battery level.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today, priced at Rs 1,199

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today, priced at Rs 1,199

You can use it in both wired and wireless modes. Lastly, there’s also a travel lock to ensure that it does not accidentally turn on and run out of battery. It also boasts IPX7 certification, which makes it waterproof. Xiaomi also claimed the Mi Beard Trimmer can charge for 10 minutes of use in just 5 minutes. A full charge requires two hours.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 10:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link. expected price, specs
News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link. expected price, specs
Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today

News

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera

News

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

News

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India
Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

News

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9A, Honor 9S और Honor MagicBook 15 आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Oppo Reno 4 Pro आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को लाइव

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज पहली बार फ्लिपकार्ट पर इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ आएगा सेल पर

Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले फोन को इस कीमत में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs
News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to launch in India today: Livestream link, expected price, specs
Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today

News

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 laptop India launch today
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6
Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera

News

Google Pixel 4A launch date announced, hints at great camera

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers