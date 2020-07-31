Xiaomi to launch new Mi Beard Trimmer on August 6

Xiaomi has for a while grown over being a tech lifestyle brand in India rather than just a brand that sells smartphones. Now the brand is launching another lifestyle product, this time for all the men out there. The Xiaomi India Twitter page just teased the launch of a new Mi Beard Trimmer which will succeed the first-gen trimmer the brand launched in 2019. Also Read - Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

The new gadget, which may be called the Mi Beard Trimmer 2, will target males in India, a lot of whom are currently in lockdown and may find it unsafe to head out and get a beard trim or shave. “All the bros and dudes out there, it’s time to take control of your beard and become your own stylist,” said the Xiaomi India Tweet.

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

The new Mi Beard Trimmer will be launching on August 6 at 12 pm. The Twitter post also shares a picture depicting what looks like the trimmer comb size regulator of the new gadget. The wheel shows a dial that goes all the way up to 10mm. The pricing of the new trimmer is not yet out, but we can expect it to probably cost under Rs 2000 since the original trimmer was priced at Rs 1,999.

Mi Beard Trimmer features

The first-gen trimmer comes with 40 length settings. These settings can be tweaked while trimming or style one’s beard. It features stainless steel blades that are also self-sharpening. On the front is an LED indicator that informs users of the battery level.

You can use it in both wired and wireless modes. Lastly, there’s also a travel lock to ensure that it does not accidentally turn on and run out of battery. It also boasts IPX7 certification, which makes it waterproof. Xiaomi also claimed the Mi Beard Trimmer can charge for 10 minutes of use in just 5 minutes. A full charge requires two hours.