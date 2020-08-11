comscore Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12 | BGR India
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12: Here is all you need to know

The MIUI 12 update, with a bunch of new features, will be coming to a number of Xiaomi Mi series, Redmi and Poco smartphones in the country.

  Published: August 11, 2020 9:07 PM IST
Xiaomi recently completed 10 years as a tech brand and celebrated by launching a bunch of new gadgets including the Mi 10 Pro and Redmi K30 Ultra in home country China. Soon after, Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain teased something for Mi fans in India. The brand will be officially announcing MIUI 12 in India on August 12. Also Read - MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12 gets new sky replacement filters and screenshot frames

The MIUI 12 launch will take place via a live stream at 12 pm tomorrow. MIUI 12 is the newest update to Xiaomi’s custom MIUI skin. The skin itself will be coming to a bunch of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices. Also Read - Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

MIUI 12 made its debut in China a few months back and is based on the Android 10 operating system. The new version gets design changes and adds new features that look to improve on the privacy concerns with Xiaomi devices. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more. Also Read - MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 to Xiaomi phones with future updates

Xiaomi developers call the MIUI 12 their best firmware in the last 10 years. Many observers compare MIUI 12 with iOS, claiming that the new Xiaomi firmware has reached a new level. The company has released MIUI 12 for the Redmi K20 series in India. The over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out gradually to all users.

In addition to this, they have also started beta testing MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The company has reportedly started working on the beta version of the MIUI 12 for the device. This update was shared via the Mi Community forum.

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; check price and specifications

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; check price and specifications

In other news, Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K30 Ultra, which could likely come to global markets as the Poco F2. The Redmi K30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and also features a quad-camera setup.

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का सस्ता फोन Vivo Y1s लॉन्च, 2 कैमरा, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC फोन की जानें कीमत

Realme के 2 नए स्मार्टफोन मॉडल नंबर RMX2151 और RMX2176 के साथ स्पॉट, बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा!

OnePlus ने HydrogenOS 11 को नए फीचर्स के साथ पेश किया, OxygenOS 11 में मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स!

Airtel अपने यूजर्स को फ्री दे रही है 1GB हाई स्पीड डाटा और अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग, जानें ऑफर

Batman-Arkham Series: Studio Rocksteady ने अनाउंस किया नया Suicide Squad गेम, 22 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

