Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 in India on August 12

Xiaomi recently completed 10 years as a tech brand and celebrated by launching a bunch of new gadgets including the Mi 10 Pro and Redmi K30 Ultra in home country China. Soon after, Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain teased something for Mi fans in India. The brand will be officially announcing MIUI 12 in India on August 12. Also Read - MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12 gets new sky replacement filters and screenshot frames

The MIUI 12 launch will take place via a live stream at 12 pm tomorrow. MIUI 12 is the newest update to Xiaomi’s custom MIUI skin. The skin itself will be coming to a bunch of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices. Also Read - Poco X2 users start getting MIUI 12 stable OTA update in India

MIUI 12 made its debut in China a few months back and is based on the Android 10 operating system. The new version gets design changes and adds new features that look to improve on the privacy concerns with Xiaomi devices. The new update offers a noticeably changed user interface, better animation, a global improved dark theme, personal data security, and much more. Also Read - MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 to Xiaomi phones with future updates

1⃣2⃣th August

1⃣2⃣PM#MIUI12 1⃣2⃣ Mi fans, do join us tomorrow as we unveil something you all have been waiting for.😍 Watch the Livestream tomorrow at 12PM.⌚

RT🔁and spread the news to every #MIUI fan.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/en6PIf17V7 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 11, 2020

Xiaomi developers call the MIUI 12 their best firmware in the last 10 years. Many observers compare MIUI 12 with iOS, claiming that the new Xiaomi firmware has reached a new level. The company has released MIUI 12 for the Redmi K20 series in India. The over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out gradually to all users.

In addition to this, they have also started beta testing MIUI 12 for Redmi Note 7 Pro users in India. The company has reportedly started working on the beta version of the MIUI 12 for the device. This update was shared via the Mi Community forum.

In other news, Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K30 Ultra, which could likely come to global markets as the Poco F2. The Redmi K30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and also features a quad-camera setup.