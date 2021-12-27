Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

Xiaomi is ready to launch its MIUI 13 on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 series. MIUI 13 is claimed to bring a host of performance improvements and visual changes. The company has already stated that the new Android skin will bring in system fluency and stability. The new operating system is said to come pre-installed on the upcoming Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching its next-gen MIUI 13 Android skin on December 28 at 5 PM IST. MIUI 13 will first launch in China followed by other global markets.

Apart from the launch date announcement, the company has also promised to deliver 26 percent fluency for system apps and up to 52 percent improved fluency for third-party apps, compared to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version.

The new MIUI version apart from performance boosts will also come with privacy and security enhancements. It will bring in a dedicated feature called ‘Privacy Security Goalkeeper’, which is claimed to protect its users protect from cyber and telecom frauds.

Some other features teased by the company include Focus Computing 2.0, liquid storage, and atomic memory. Additionally, it will bring full-screen support for 3,000 apps.

MIUI 13 will reportedly introduce interface-level changes. These changes will include new themes, wallpapers, and icons. Xiaomi is also said to be introducing a lot of bug fixes with MIUI 13 that have been there in all existing MIUI versions. It is also being said that the company will introduce MIUI 13 Pad for tablets alongside the vanilla MIUI 13 skin. MIUI 13 Pad will bring updated multitasking experiences.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 series will come with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Apart from that, the company is yet to reveal which other devices will be updated to MIUI 13. According to a report by Xiaomiui, MIUI 13 will be rolled out to Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 10S, Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, Redmi K40, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.