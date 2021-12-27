comscore Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching its next-gen MIUI 13 Android skin on December 28 at 5 PM IST. MIUI 13 will first launch in China followed by other global markets.

MIUI-13

(Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is ready to launch its MIUI 13 on December 28 alongside the Xiaomi 12 series. MIUI 13 is claimed to bring a host of performance improvements and visual changes. The company has already stated that the new Android skin will bring in system fluency and stability. The new operating system is said to come pre-installed on the upcoming Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching its next-gen MIUI 13 Android skin on December 28 at 5 PM IST. MIUI 13 will first launch in China followed by other global markets. Also Read - Google Fit now lets you measure heart rate, respiratory rate using your iPhone’s camera

Apart from the launch date announcement, the company has also promised to deliver 26 percent fluency for system apps and up to 52 percent improved fluency for third-party apps, compared to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

The new MIUI version apart from performance boosts will also come with privacy and security enhancements. It will bring in a dedicated feature called ‘Privacy Security Goalkeeper’, which is claimed to protect its users protect from cyber and telecom frauds.

Some other features teased by the company include Focus Computing 2.0, liquid storage, and atomic memory. Additionally, it will bring full-screen support for 3,000 apps.

MIUI 13 will reportedly introduce interface-level changes. These changes will include new themes, wallpapers, and icons. Xiaomi is also said to be introducing a lot of bug fixes with MIUI 13 that have been there in all existing MIUI versions. It is also being said that the company will introduce MIUI 13 Pad for tablets alongside the vanilla MIUI 13 skin. MIUI 13 Pad will bring updated multitasking experiences.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 series will come with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Apart from that, the company is yet to reveal which other devices will be updated to MIUI 13. According to a report by Xiaomiui, MIUI 13 will be rolled out to Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 10S, Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, Redmi K40, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 7:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India
Entertainment
How to watch Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts in India
Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Photo Gallery

Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Photo Gallery

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Upcoming electric cars in 2022 priced under Rs 10 lakh

Photo Gallery

Upcoming electric cars in 2022 priced under Rs 10 lakh

Upcoming electric cars in 2022 that may be priced under Rs 10 lakh

Photo Gallery

Upcoming electric cars in 2022 that may be priced under Rs 10 lakh

How to look up for saved WiFi password on Windows PC

How To

How to look up for saved WiFi password on Windows PC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first

Mobiles

Samsung to roll out One UI 4.0 after Google fixes it first
Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch
Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera

Apps

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera
Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

Opinions

Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया में तहलका मचाने आ रहा Xiaomi का धांसू फोन, Android 12 के साथ कल होगा पेश

राजधानी में इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों की संख्या में होगा इजाफा, प्रदूषण पर लगेगी लगाम

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री में मिलेंगे ये धांसू आइटम, रिडीम करें लेटेस्ट एक्टिव कोड

200Km तक रेंज और 70kmph तक टॉप स्पीड वाले Okaya Faast इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को मात्र 1999 रुपये में करें बुक, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

ऐयरटेल का शानदार प्लान, 6 रुपये से कम में 1GB डेटा का लाभ

Latest Videos

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
News
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

News

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Entertainment

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers