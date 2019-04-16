Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23, will challenge Samsung's OLED TVs

Xiaomi’s primary business is smartphones, but the company has steadily turned itself into an electronics manufacturer. Now, Xiaomi‘s product portfolio extends far beyond smartphones and offer devices such as televisions, air purifier and other smart IoT devices. While smartphones contribute the most to Xiaomi’s volume in terms of sales, televisions have become another area where the company holds its own place now. It is already a leading brand in markets like China and India and is set to become a major player in Europe as well.

In order to strengthen the TV business further, Li Xiaoshuang, General Manager of Xiaomi’s TV business, had said that the company will introduce new products. Now, we know when those products will be launched in the consumer market. In an official poster, Xiaomi has revealed that it will launch new televisions in China of April 23. The launch poster specifically mentions that the company will launch new products for Spring 2019. There is not much known about these new devices but the company is expected to introduce Mi TV 5 series as the successor to existing Mi TV 4 series.

It is not clear what Xiaomi plans to launch at its event on April 23 but it could challenge leaders in the TV space, namely Samsung, LG and Sony. Xiaomi’s current lineup of televisions like the Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4X Pro offer thin bezel design with larger displays while it also sells cheaper models like the Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch screen that starts at Rs 12,999 in India.

The new televisions from Xiaomi are expected to feature thin bezel design as well and the highlight is expected to be PatchWall UI. Xiaomi has been promoting its televisions not just for their design but also for its user interface. The PatchWall UI builds on to Android TV on some models and brings a unified and easy to use interface that puts all contents at the front. Xiaomi is also said to be planning to launch a 50-inch television in India soon.