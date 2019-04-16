comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23, will challenge Samsung's OLED TVs
News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23, will challenge Samsung's OLED TVs

News

Xiaomi Mi TV series has become second major product for the company after smartphones and is now expected to expand the lineup with new range of televisions.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 1:57 PM IST
xiaomi mi tv 4 main 3

Xiaomi’s primary business is smartphones, but the company has steadily turned itself into an electronics manufacturer. Now, Xiaomi‘s product portfolio extends far beyond smartphones and offer devices such as televisions, air purifier and other smart IoT devices. While smartphones contribute the most to Xiaomi’s volume in terms of sales, televisions have become another area where the company holds its own place now. It is already a leading brand in markets like China and India and is set to become a major player in Europe as well.

In order to strengthen the TV business further, Li Xiaoshuang, General Manager of Xiaomi’s TV business, had said that the company will introduce new products. Now, we know when those products will be launched in the consumer market. In an official poster, Xiaomi has revealed that it will launch new televisions in China of April 23. The launch poster specifically mentions that the company will launch new products for Spring 2019. There is not much known about these new devices but the company is expected to introduce Mi TV 5 series as the successor to existing Mi TV 4 series.

(Source: GizmoChina)

Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report

Also Read

Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report

It is not clear what Xiaomi plans to launch at its event on April 23 but it could challenge leaders in the TV space, namely Samsung, LG and Sony. Xiaomi’s current lineup of televisions like the Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4X Pro offer thin bezel design with larger displays while it also sells cheaper models like the Mi TV 4A Pro with 32-inch screen that starts at Rs 12,999 in India.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The new televisions from Xiaomi are expected to feature thin bezel design as well and the highlight is expected to be PatchWall UI. Xiaomi has been promoting its televisions not just for their design but also for its user interface. The PatchWall UI builds on to Android TV on some models and brings a unified and easy to use interface that puts all contents at the front. Xiaomi is also said to be planning to launch a 50-inch television in India soon.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 1:57 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users
News
PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users
Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

News

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

News

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10

News

Samsung Good Lock is an alternative for the missing notification LED on S10

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price in India, specifications and features compared

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price in India, specifications and features compared
Xiaomi Game Turbo is now a standalone system app on Poco F1

News

Xiaomi Game Turbo is now a standalone system app on Poco F1
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core running Android Pie (Go Edition) launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core running Android Pie (Go Edition) launched
Amazon India EMI offers: A look at top deals

Deals

Amazon India EMI offers: A look at top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Oneplus 7 का ऑफिशियल केस रेंडर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप

Airtel यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल रहा है एक साल का फ्री Norton मोबाइल सिक्योरिटी सब्सक्रिप्शन

Apple Watch Series 4 ने 80 साल की महिला की ऐसे बचाई जान

Realme 3 Pro के साथ लॉन्च होगा Realme C2, कीमत का भी मिला हिंट

PUBG Mobile को 'Darkest Night' Zombie मोड के साथ मिली नई अपडेट, जानें क्या हैं बदलाव

News

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018
News
Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018
PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

News

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users
Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23

News

Xiaomi to launch new Mi TV lineup in China on April 23
Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India

News

Uber facing probe for alleged corrupt practices in India
Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips

News

Samsung successfully develops 5nm EUV chips