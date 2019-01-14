comscore
  Xiaomi to roll out Android 9 Pie update for its Redmi Note 5, 6 Pro, S2, and Mi 6X in Q1; beta program starts
Xiaomi to roll out Android 9 Pie update for its Redmi Note 5, 6 Pro, S2, and Mi 6X in Q1; beta program starts

Sign-up pages will allow users to take part in the internal beta program for these devices which are different than the public beta builds.

  Published: January 14, 2019 8:59 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi seems to have started work on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI update for a number of its mid-range and budget smartphones. According to a recent report on the internet, the company has just launched beta sign-up pages for a number of devices. The information also indicated that the company is planning to launch the Pie-based MIUI update for these devices in the first quarter of the year, though with a catch. The number of devices to get this update include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, and the Mi 6X.

According to a report by XDADevelopers, the company has just promised that the internal beta based on Android 9 Pie version will be ready in the first quarter. As mentioned above, this statement comes with a catch. The catch here is that the device maker is only talking about the internal beta build and it has not revealed any information about the timeline of the stable rollout of the update. It is worth noting that Xiaomi works a bit different as compared to Android versions. Instead of the Android versions as launched by Google and then followed by almost all smartphone makers, Xiaomi rolls out new features with each new version of its MIUI.

With each new version of MIUI, the company rolls out a similar set of new features and changes to a major chunk of its devices in the market. Xiaomi has already rolled out Pie-based MIUI for its high-end devices including the Mi 8, Mi MIX 3, and Poco F1. In addition to the announcement about internal Pie-based builds, the company has also launched beta sign-up pages for interested users.

Sign-up pages will allow users to take part in the internal beta program for these devices which are different than the public beta builds that the company may launch at a later date. The difference here is that the internal beta builds are likely to have a much larger number of bugs and that too serious system-breaking bugs that may put your data at the risk of corruption or deletion. If you think that your data is important and want a better experience then you should wait for public beta builds or even the stable version of Android 9 Pie-based updates.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
12 MP with 5-element lens, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Xiaomi Mi 6X

Xiaomi Mi 6X
Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9.5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi S2

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
Dual Cameras - 12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
Dual Cameras - 12MP + 5MP
