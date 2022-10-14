Xiaomi appears to be planning to shut down its Gallery Sync feature of Xiaomi Cloud. Several global users are receiving a message that tells them to migrate to Google Photos to continue cloud backup of photos and videos on their Xiaomi smartphone. Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

The developer Kacper Skrzypek has discovered a note by Xiaomi that tells users about the discontinuation of the Gallery Sync feature of Xiaomi Cloud. It says ‘the Gallery Sync feature will no longer be supported by Xiaomi Cloud.’ Also Read - Redmi Note 12 tipped to come powered by the Dimensity 1080 SoC that supports 4K video recording

Furthermore, it tells users to switch to Google Photos as Xiaomi appears to be partnering with Google for photos and video backup. Note that this is only for the Gallery Sync feature which allows users free 5GB of space. In this 5GB, users can store photos and videos for free. Also Read - Redmi A1 Plus India launch date announced: Know details

Now, however, if you want to back up your photos or videos to the cloud, you are restricted to Google Photos. If you are someone who never backed up their images or videos to Xiaomi Cloud, you don’t need to worry.

Although there’s no clear mention, the removal of the feature appears to be only for global Xiaomi users. This could mean that in China, the sync service for Gallery might still work.

Those who have paid for the Xiaomi Cloud membership and are using this feature will get a refund. However, the exact refund time or the removal date of the Gallery Sync isn’t revealed. But it will shut down this year itself.

Apart from allowing users to backup to Google Photos, Xiaomi Cloud users using the Gallery Sync feature can also locally back up their media. Xiaomi will allow such users to download their photos and videos for some time and then it will permanently delete all the media in the Xiaomi Cloud.

Other than the photos and videos, messages and contacts can still be backup to Xiaomi Cloud.