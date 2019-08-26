comscore Mi Credit service to soon launch in India: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi to soon launch Mi Credit service in India, banking on phone data for finance play
News

Xiaomi to soon launch Mi Credit service in India, banking on phone data for finance play

News

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is looking to soon rollout the Mi Credit service in India. The company will be banking on user data to offer the service.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 12:48 PM IST
xiaomi mi pay stock image

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has been holding the crown of being the top smartphone maker in India for a few quarters now. And as the competition gets fierce, the company is looking at other services to generate revenues. One of these revenue streams was ads within the MIUI interface. Now, Xiaomi is also looking to tap into the lucrative, but crowded financial sector. The company will soon launch Mi Credit service in India.

Xiaomi Mi Pay

Xiaomi already has Mi Pay app in India which was launched in March this year. Built around UPI, the app allows users to send and request money using the Unified Payments Interface platform. The app also enables utility bill payment services, mobile recharge, DTH recharge and more.

Xiaomi Mi Credit

The Mi Credit service was launched by Xiaomi in September last year. Launched in partnership with KreditBee, Xiaomi isn’t offering the loan, but is simply linking the user to a service that will offer the loan. Users can get loads up to Rs 100,000, with interest rates starting at 1.8 percent.

The service was under testing, the official launch is set to take place in the coming weeks, Reuters reports. India is the biggest market for Xiaomi outside China. With an install base of 70 million phones, Xiaomi is looking at increasing its fintech revenues. However, there is a small concern related to user privacy.

Xiaomi Mi Credit privacy concerns

Xiaomi uses phone activity data to create a credit profile for its users. According to documents seen by Reuters, the profile is created based on customer “identity, life stage, lifestyle, social relationships, and brand loyalty.” One potential bank partner in Indonesia backed away from the deal due to concerns about invasive data collection.

Customers signing up to share their personal data with Xiaomi includes everything from “professional and educational backgrounds” to “temporary messages history.” Users also have to share information related to “use of certain apps and websites.” The agreement also states that Xiaomi can share personal information with third-party service providers. Lifestyle changes, such as a promotion or a divorce, as part of its approach to credit scoring, is also tracked by the company.

Banks usually ask for a lot of documents when getting a loan. With Xiaomi using phone data to offer credit service, it remains to be how many people will be willing to share the data with the company.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 12:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

News

Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

News

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

News

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

Honor 20 users in India get an update

News

Honor 20 users in India get an update

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India

Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

Honor 20 users in India get an update

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

News

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online
MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Features

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet
Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

News

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest सेल के दौरान Asus के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Realme 2 Pro अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर यहां से खरीदे

BSNL का बड़ा फैसला: 22 प्रीपेड प्लान में 250 मिनट डेली की वॉयस कैपिंग लगाई

Motorola E6 Plus की लीक हुई तस्वीरों में दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन

Tata Sky नए SD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स कस्टमर्स को ऑफर कर रहा है 13 सेमी-एनुअल पैक

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Credit service to soon launch in India
Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon

News

Apple MacBook Pro devices may be banned in Indian flights soon
Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds

News

Thieves steal ultra-secure Tesla Model S in just 30 seconds
Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband

News

Ola driver kills model in Bengaluru, demands Rs 5 lakh from her husband
Honor 20 users in India get an update

News

Honor 20 users in India get an update