Xiaomi to soon launch three high-end Android tablets

Xiaomi aims to set foot in the tablet arena where Android ones are too low in number. The Chinese company is expected to launch as many as three new tablets, that too, in the high-end price bracket, as a re-entry in the segment.

The Xiaomi tablets will help the company compete with Samsung and Huawei, who are mostly seen makes tablets. Read on to know more about this.

High-end Xiaomi tablets coming soon

As per the MIUI 12.5 source code, which was dug up by folks at XDA Developers, Xiaomi is found working on three new devices with the codename "nabu," "enuma," and "elish." All these devices were found with the reference to "isPad," throwing light at the possibility of tablets.

The code also shows a new settings page in the alpha version of the MIUI Home app, which talks about navigation for tablets.

It is further revealed that “enuma” and “elish” are expected to be a part of the same family with models numbers K81 and K81A, respectively. “nabu” is expected to be a tablet belonging to another range altogether.

All the codenames come with the mention of the “isSplitTablet” method in the MIUI Settings app. There’s no information on what this is but could hint at “in-development foldable.”

Xiaomi tablets expected features, specs

We don’t have information on the upcoming Xiaomi tablets but we do have rumours to give an idea. It is revealed that all the tablets could come with a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The screens are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

As mentioned earlier, the tablets will be high-end ones and are most likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chips. This is will differ from the Mi Pad 4, which was released three years ago with a mid-range chip.

While the “enuma” and “elish” tablets could come with Snapdragon 865/865+/870 chip, the “nabu” could be powered by Snapdragon 855/855+/860 SoC.

However, other details remain unknown. We will provide more information on this when we get something concrete. Hence, stay tuned.