Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

Xiaomi is taking beta testers onboard to test out upcoming Android 9.0 Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2/ Redmi Y2. The Chinese company has started taking registrations for Pie-based beta MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, and the registration window will remain open until March 15. On Wednesday, the company posted about MIUI 10 global beta version based on Android 9 Pie. At present, these run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10. Xiaomi has asked to register for the MIUI Beta Team on Global recruiting thread.

The selected bunch of beta testers will be notified by March 19 via personal message. Xiaomi hasn’t said anything on the rollout, but considering the testers will get beta update on or after March 19, one can expect public beta to begin towards the month-end or early April. Users participating in the MIUI 10 beta testing program will have to unlock the bootloader to flash the latest MIUI Global Beta ROM.

Just last week, the Chinese company rolled out the stable version of global MIUI 10 ROM for the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones, although the updates were based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The update can be downloaded through Xiaomi’s MIUI website. Both fastboot and recovery ROMs are available there, which can be flashed via MIUI’s settings app and TWRP respectively.

Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 relies heavily on gesture-based navigation. Some of the key features included in the new Android overlay are a redesigned notification shade, new volume controls, vertically-scrolling recent apps screen, and new system sounds.