comscore
  • Home
  • Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
News

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

Xiaomi will be taking registrations for Pie-based beta MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM testing until March 15.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 9:59 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-5-pro-main

Xiaomi is taking beta testers onboard to test out upcoming Android 9.0 Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Redmi S2/ Redmi Y2. The Chinese company has started taking registrations for Pie-based beta MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, and the registration window will remain open until March 15. On Wednesday, the company posted about MIUI 10 global beta version based on Android 9 Pie. At present, these run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10. Xiaomi has asked to register for the MIUI Beta Team on Global recruiting thread.

The selected bunch of beta testers will be notified by March 19 via personal message. Xiaomi hasn’t said anything on the rollout, but considering the testers will get beta update on or after March 19, one can expect public beta to begin towards the month-end or early April. Users participating in the MIUI 10 beta testing program will have to unlock the bootloader to flash the latest MIUI Global Beta ROM.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 FCC certification reveals key features

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7 FCC certification reveals key features

Just last week, the Chinese company rolled out the stable version of global MIUI 10 ROM for the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones, although the updates were based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The update can be downloaded through Xiaomi’s MIUI website. Both fastboot and recovery ROMs are available there, which can be flashed via MIUI’s settings app and TWRP respectively.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 relies heavily on gesture-based navigation. Some of the key features included in the new Android overlay are a redesigned notification shade, new volume controls, vertically-scrolling recent apps screen, and new system sounds.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Xiaomi Redmi Y1

4

8999

Buy Now
Android 7.0 Nougat with MIUI 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-Core Processor
13 MP with PDAF
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite

6999

Buy Now
Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
13 MP with PDAF
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

13999

Android 7.1.2 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core Processor
12 MP + 5 MP dual Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

9999

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
Dual Cameras - 12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

2.33

13999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 9:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile special weapons and costumes added with the Zombie mode
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
thumb-img
News
Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras

Editor's Pick

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India
News
Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India
Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

News

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more

Deals

iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

News

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India
Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

News

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets
iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more

Deals

iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more
Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019

News

Centric S1 with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner to debut at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 और Galaxy S10+ की भारत में ये है कीमत, जानें प्री-बुकिंग ऑफर्स

Oppo F11 Pro भारत में 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, फास्ट चार्जिंग से लेकर ये होंगे फीचर्स

पशु-प्रेमी स्टीव इरविन को Doodle बनाकर Google ने किया याद

रिलायंस जियो यूजर्स आसानी से खरीद पाएंगे Galaxy M10 और M20 स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कैसे

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: इन तीनों में ये है अंतर

News

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle
News
'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle
Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2

News

Xiaomi to start beta testing Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Y2
Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro to launch on March 5 in India
Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

News

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India price, offers, availability detailed