Xiaomi to start shipping Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India from November 3

Xiaomi will start shipping the new Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones from November 3, as per the brand's official site. This means that you can buy the devices now, but the company will start the shipping process next month. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 10T was launched in India with a price label of Rs 35,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

There is also 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will cost you Rs 37,999. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Both the Xiaomi Mi 10T series phones are being sold in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colors. The Pro model is also available in Aurora Blue shade.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro specifications

The Mi 10T Pro is the one that holds the 108-megapixel camera. The regular Mi 10T has 90 percent of the same features and specifications, except for the main camera. Instead of the 108-megapixel main sensor, the Mi 10T uses the 64-megapixel Sony sensor as its main camera.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi series phones come with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate display. Xiaomi is using a 7-stage variable refresh rate display on these phones, promising a jitter-free viewing experience as well as smart power saving. The display measures 6.7-inches and has a pixel resolution of Full HD+. Xiaomi says the display is very color accurate.

Both the phones are using a Snapdragon 865 chip that’s currently the fastest one in business. The Mi 10T has got just 6GB and 8GB RAM options whereas the Mi 10T Pro only gets 8GB RAM. The devices use as standard UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Xiaomi has also upgraded the battery to 5000mAh and is using a 33W Dual Split charging technology to fill up the battery faster.