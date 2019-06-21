comscore Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones, Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e
Xiaomi to unveil 'a new series' of smartphones in China today; Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e expected

Xiaomi has a shared a number of teasers, which lead us to believe that the company will be unveiling the new lineup of smartphones with motorized flip up camera. As per the rumors, these new smartphones will be called the Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e in China.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 10:09 AM IST
Xiaomi’s Founder, Lei Jun, has announced that the company will be launching a new series of smartphones on Friday in China. Jun and Xiaomi’s official Weibo account posted information along with a selfie camera teaser sample. Most rumors online suggest that it could be the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e.

Xiaomi has a shared a number of teasers, which lead us to believe that the company will be unveiling the new lineup of smartphones with motorized flip up camera, reports GSMArena. As per the rumors, these new smartphones will be called the Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e in China. These devices have been reportedly built with the help of the Meitu’s hardware team which Xiaomi had acquired last year. Meitu’s official Weibo account also shared Xiaomi’s launch post, which in a way confirmed the rumors.

The anticipated Xiaomi Mi CC9 supposedly has a motorized flip up camera similar to the Asus 6Z / Zenfone 6. The 48-megapixel primary camera is also likely. But there could be two other lenses onboard as well. The other two lenses could be an ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e is said to carry a waterdrop-style notch display. Both phones are likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. The other expected specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support of 27W and 18W, respectively.

Reportedly, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 will use a Snapdragon 730 SoC. It is likely to offer a pearl finish colored variant with pink accent. Additionally, the Mi CC9e is rumored to pack Snapdragon 712 SoC and might come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

As of now, there isn’t anything official on Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. We’ll need to wait for official announcement from the company. Meanwhile in India, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro pop-selfie camera smartphones. The launch is expected in first half of July and we should get the similar phones, as it were launched in China. Last week, Xiaomi took a dig at other flagship smartphones, specifically OnePlus 7 Pro and declared its Redmi K20 Pro to be the current “World’s fastest phone”.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 10:09 AM IST

