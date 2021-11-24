comscore Xiaomi ships the most smartphones in India for 4 years
News

Xiaomi tops smartphone shipments in India with 24 percent market share: Know details

News

In the third quarter of 2021, despite the global shortage of key components, Xiaomi's global smartphone shipments still reached 43.9 million.

  Published: November 24, 2021 7:56 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has continued to stay on the top when it comes to smartphone shipments in India for 16 consecutive quarters, the company has announced. The Chinese smartphone maker maintained its lead in the third quarter (Q3) in India this year, shipping 11.2 million units for a 24 percent share. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series camera details surface online: All you need to know

According to the company, its revenue from overseas markets reached 40.9 billion Yuan during the third quarter of 2021, accounting for 52.4 percent of total revenue. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

Also Read - These 9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update first: Check if your phone is in the list

“Despite the global shortage of key components, Xiaomi solidified its market position by optimising global market resource allocation and reinforcing its channels in accordance with local market conditions,” the company said while announcing its Q3 results late on Tuesday.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi’s market share of smartphone shipments in the third quarter ranked Number 1 in 11 countries and regions and among the top five in 59 countries and regions globally.

In the third quarter of 2021, despite the global shortage of key components, the Group’s global smartphone shipments still reached 43.9 million.

“For many of its new smartphones launched this year, over half of the users are new Xiaomi users. Xiaomi introduced the brand-new Xiaomi Civi Series in September 2021 and was well received by users,” it informed.

Overall, in the third quarter of 2021, Xiaomi’s total revenue amounted to 78.1 billion Yuan, representing an increase of 8.2 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s global MIUI 30-day active user base has exceeded 500 million as of November 22.

“During the third quarter of 2021, we continue to strengthen our core ‘Smartphone × AIoT’ strategy and advance in the premium smartphone market. We ranked 1st in terms of smartphone shipments in 11 countries and regions,” said Xiaomi Corporation.

  Published Date: November 24, 2021 7:56 PM IST

