comscore Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition
News

Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition

News

Xiaomi has launched a new 10,000mAh power bank that offers support for 2-way 18W wired fast charging tech as well as 10W wireless charging.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 7:49 PM IST
Xiaomi 10000 power bank

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched a 20W wireless charger, a 20W wireless car charger, and a 10,000mAh Mi wireless power bank as well. Now, the Chinese company has launched a Youth Edition of the wireless power bank. The new 10,000mAh power bank offers support for 2-way 18W wired fast charging tech as well as 10W wireless charging, similar to the original edition.

The new one features a polycarbonate body instead of an aluminum alloy metal casing that one will find on the standard edition. The Youth Edition of the 10,000mAh power bank is much lighter and less thick, as per the company. Xiaomi says “the weight has reduced by 75 grams and thickness has reduced by 1.8 millimeters,” Gizmochina reports.

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

Xiaomi is offering the new lighter power bank in two color options, including black and white. The standard version comes in a single black color variant. The 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition is priced at ¥129 (~$18). The original wireless power bank was reportedly launched for RMB 149 (approximately Rs 1,500) in China. The wireless charging accessory also supports other smartphones in the market that support Qi wireless charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Users will also notice four LEDs on the power bank, which are for battery level indication. It also features nine built-in protections. The power bank from Xiaomi works with a variety of devices, which also includes iPhone XS, Galaxy S9, and Xiaomi Mi 9. The 10,000mAh Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition will go on sale on September 12 via  Youpin store.

Separately, Xiaomi is all set to launch its 65-inch 4K Smart LED Mi TV in India on September 17. At the same event, the company is also expected to launch its latest Mi Band 4 in the country. The news comes from a tweet by Xiaomi India head and VP Manu Jain on Xiaomi’s official handle.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 7:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are the changes that we can expect
News
Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are the changes that we can expect
Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

News

Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

PayU India launches multi-functional mobile app for merchants

News

PayU India launches multi-functional mobile app for merchants

Apple iPhone 2019 series to feature new R1 sensor co-processor

News

Apple iPhone 2019 series to feature new R1 sensor co-processor

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

News

Realme 5 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow: Price, offers

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are the changes that we can expect

Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

PayU India launches multi-functional mobile app for merchants

Apple iPhone 2019 series to feature new R1 sensor co-processor

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition

News

Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition
Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A spotted on Thailand certification website

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A spotted on Thailand certification website

हिंदी समाचार

कल होगी Realme 5 Pro की Flash Sale, जानें क्या मिलेंगे ऑफर्स

Oppo A9 (2020) भारत में 16 सितंबर को लॉन्च होगा, ये होंगी खूबियां

Vodafone ने 59 रुपये का Prepaid Sachet Plan लॉन्च किया, डेली मिलेगा 1GB डाटा

Daiwa ने भारत में 26,990 रुपये में लॉन्च किया 49-इंच का Smart TV, जानें क्या है खासियत

Moto E6 Plus भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Flipkart पर दिखाई दिया टीजर


News

Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition
News
Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition
Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are the changes that we can expect

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are the changes that we can expect
Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

News

Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
PayU India launches multi-functional mobile app for merchants

News

PayU India launches multi-functional mobile app for merchants
Apple iPhone 2019 series to feature new R1 sensor co-processor

News

Apple iPhone 2019 series to feature new R1 sensor co-processor