Xiaomi unveils 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched a 20W wireless charger, a 20W wireless car charger, and a 10,000mAh Mi wireless power bank as well. Now, the Chinese company has launched a Youth Edition of the wireless power bank. The new 10,000mAh power bank offers support for 2-way 18W wired fast charging tech as well as 10W wireless charging, similar to the original edition.

The new one features a polycarbonate body instead of an aluminum alloy metal casing that one will find on the standard edition. The Youth Edition of the 10,000mAh power bank is much lighter and less thick, as per the company. Xiaomi says “the weight has reduced by 75 grams and thickness has reduced by 1.8 millimeters,” Gizmochina reports.

Xiaomi is offering the new lighter power bank in two color options, including black and white. The standard version comes in a single black color variant. The 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition is priced at ¥129 (~$18). The original wireless power bank was reportedly launched for RMB 149 (approximately Rs 1,500) in China. The wireless charging accessory also supports other smartphones in the market that support Qi wireless charging.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Users will also notice four LEDs on the power bank, which are for battery level indication. It also features nine built-in protections. The power bank from Xiaomi works with a variety of devices, which also includes iPhone XS, Galaxy S9, and Xiaomi Mi 9. The 10,000mAh Xiaomi Wireless Power Bank Youth Edition will go on sale on September 12 via Youpin store.

Separately, Xiaomi is all set to launch its 65-inch 4K Smart LED Mi TV in India on September 17. At the same event, the company is also expected to launch its latest Mi Band 4 in the country. The news comes from a tweet by Xiaomi India head and VP Manu Jain on Xiaomi’s official handle.