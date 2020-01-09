Xiaomi recently crowdfunded its first smart calendar. The product is called the ‘Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar’. The Xiaomi smart calendar has the functions of displaying weather information, quotes, local air quality and of course, a calendar. The product is priced at CNY 199 (about Rs 2,000).

The Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar is part of a new generation of smart products. The smart calendar negates the need of having a separate paper calendar every year. Further, the Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar is made of ABS + PC material, and has a ceramic fire design. The eco-friendly material used in the smart calendar makes it a much better option to paper calendars, which have to be disposed each year, Gizmochina reports.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

Xiaomi smart calendar features

The Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar features a 5.83-inch E-Ink screen. This screen features a dot matrix display which simulates the printed text texture. The viewing angles of the display are also good, offering visibility from extreme angles. Further, there is Wi-Fi connectivity on the smart calendar which adds internet support to the device.

The Xiaomi smart calendar features a bunch of online calendar channels that are popular in China. These are Zhihu calendar, Weiyi health calendar, workplace black box calendar and more. Moreover, users have the option of switching between the wide variety of channels as often as they like. Other functions include regular watch features like an alarm, countdown, reminders and more,

There are four No. 7 batteries powering the Xiaomi smart calendar. These batteries are also replaceable, but not rechargeable. Further, a low battery icon on the Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar will remind you when you are running low on battery. The Xiaomi smart calendar is available only in one color, that is white. Shipping for the product will most likely start from February 2020.