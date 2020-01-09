comscore Xiaomi crowdfunds a Rs 2,000 E-Ink powered Smart Calendar | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi unveils a battery-powered smart calendar with E-Ink display: Price, features
News

Xiaomi unveils a battery-powered smart calendar with E-Ink display: Price, features

News

The Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar will be an eco-friendly option to paper calendars that become useless after a year and have to be disposed.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 10:16 AM IST
xiaomi-health-calendar-3

Xiaomi recently crowdfunded its first smart calendar. The product is called the ‘Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar’. The Xiaomi smart calendar has the functions of displaying weather information, quotes, local air quality and of course, a calendar. The product is priced at CNY 199 (about Rs 2,000).

Related Stories


The Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar is part of a new generation of smart products. The smart calendar negates the need of having a separate paper calendar every year. Further, the Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar is made of ABS + PC material, and has a ceramic fire design. The eco-friendly material used in the smart calendar makes it a much better option to paper calendars, which have to be disposed each year, Gizmochina reports.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

Xiaomi smart calendar features

The Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar features a 5.83-inch E-Ink screen. This screen features a dot matrix display which simulates the printed text texture. The viewing angles of the display are also good, offering visibility from extreme angles. Further, there is Wi-Fi connectivity on the smart calendar which adds internet support to the device.

The Xiaomi smart calendar features a bunch of online calendar channels that are popular in China. These are Zhihu calendar, Weiyi health calendar, workplace black box calendar and more. Moreover, users have the option of switching between the wide variety of channels as often as they like. Other functions include regular watch features like an alarm, countdown, reminders and more,

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations and push notifications on Xiaomi smartphones

Also Read

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations and push notifications on Xiaomi smartphones

There are four No. 7 batteries powering the Xiaomi smart calendar. These batteries are also replaceable, but not rechargeable. Further, a low battery icon on the Youpin & Seconds Smart Health Calendar will remind you when you are running low on battery. The Xiaomi smart calendar is available only in one color, that is white. Shipping for the product will most likely start from February 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 10:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more
Wearables
Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more
Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

News

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

Cat S32 rugged smartphone launched: Price, features

News

Cat S32 rugged smartphone launched: Price, features

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar

PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11

Gaming

PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

Cat S32 rugged smartphone launched: Price, features

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar

TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know
How to disable Mi Video online recommendations on Xiaomi phones

How To

How to disable Mi Video online recommendations on Xiaomi phones
Xiaomi launches Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro

Wearables

Xiaomi launches Mitu Children Learning Watch 4Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 spotted online ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 spotted online ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite में बेहतर होंगे ग्राफिक्स, गेम में जुड़ी नई ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग्स

Samsung ने 2019 में बेचीं Galaxy Fold की 4 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस

Realme 5i आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक करके देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Honor 9 Lite यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट के साथ मिला दिसंबर 2019 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro नए नया चमकदार Twilight Orange कलर में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14
News
Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14
Cat S32 rugged smartphone launched: Price, features

News

Cat S32 rugged smartphone launched: Price, features
Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar

News

Xiaomi crowdfunds an E-Ink powered Smart Calendar
TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk

News

TikTok security flaw puts millions at hacking risk
Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

News

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019