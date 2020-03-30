Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 10 series in Europe and also announced a 65-inch Mi TV, a Wi-Fi 6 router as well as Mi True Wireless (TWS) Earphones 2. To begin with, the latest 65-inch Mi TV 4S ships with a LED 4K panel with HDR 10+ support and MEMC technology. The television comes with an aluminum frame, two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. It runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. Xiaomi is offering this Mi TV with a 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option.

The Mi TV 4S 65-inch will be available starting June 15. This Xiaomi TV will cost 550 Euros, which is around Rs 45,950 in India. The newly launched Mi True Wireless (TWS) Earphones 2 features 14.2 mm drivers. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, LDHC Hi-Res audio and dual microphones for noise cancellation. Xiaomi claims that the Mi earphones 2 will deliver 4 hours of continuous playback. In addition to this, users will be getting up to 14 hours when charging successively with the case.

The new audio product features gesture controls for music playback, call and voice assistant interaction. It sports a USB-C charging case, and ships with semi-in-ear design. This is actually a global version of AirDots Pro 2. As for the pricing, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at 80 Euros (approximately Rs 6,680). It will reportedly be released starting April 25.

Talking about the Xiaomi AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 router, it supports 2,976 Mbps speeds over its multiple bands. The device can connect to up to 248 devices. It features a Qualcomm 6-core processor, 7 independent antennas with a dedicated one for AIoT devices as well as six external power amplifiers. The price of the Xiaomi AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 router starts from 120 Euros and the product will be available for purchase on July 15.

The Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G with LiquidCool. It is paired with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,160mAh battery with support for 20W fast charge. The Mi 10 Lite 5G comes with a starting price of 349 Euros (around Rs 29,150).