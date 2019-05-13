comscore
Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

These Mi Express Kiosks or say the unique smartphone selling vending machines by Xiaomi will take all kind of payments through cash, credit cards, debit cards, and UPI. Xiaomi will be installing these machines across metro cities in public areas with greater footfall such as tech parks, metro stations, airports, and shopping malls.

  Published: May 13, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Now you’ll be able to buy Xiaomi phones from a machine! Xiaomi on Monday announced a new innovative solution to sell its smartphones in offline retail market in India. The all-new Mi Express Kiosks are the vending machines which will allow consumers to purchase Xiaomi smartphones and mobile accessories similar to how they purchase smaller food items at various places.

It would first time for any smartphone company to offer such innovative retail model for selling smartphones. Xiaomi India in a press statement noted that all technology equipping Mi Express Kiosks has been researched and developed in India, and it further extends Xiaomi’s brand commitment in offline retail for the country.

“Mi Express Kiosks serve as a highly effective New Retail initiative for consumers and Mi Fans to easily access and buy Xiaomi products instantly in offline markets,” noted Xiaomi in its press statement on Monday.

These Mi Express Kiosks or say the unique smartphone selling vending machines by Xiaomi will take all kind of payments through cash, credit cards, debit cards, and UPI. Xiaomi will be installing these machines across metro cities in public areas with greater footfall such as tech parks, metro stations, airports, and shopping malls.

“By introducing these vending machine-style kiosks, the brand has yet again developed an innovative New Retail strategy in reaching out to its consumers directly, eliminating operational and cost inefficiencies for the consumers. This enables Xiaomi to provide its latest smartphones to its Mi Fans at an honest pricing, similar to that of Mi Homes and mi.com,” added press statement.

Xiaomi says it aims to set up several more kiosks in the coming months, and gradually expand the retail plan across more cities. Furthermore, information of these upcoming Mi Express Kiosks installed throughout the metro cities will be easily access on mi.com.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 2:58 PM IST

