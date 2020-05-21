comscore Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time; this time with better clarification
News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time; this time with better clarification

News

These changes will ensure that users know what the new toggles mean. Let’s check out the new update and changes in the Xiaomi web browsers here.

  • Updated: May 22, 2020 8:13 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr-2

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just rolled out a second update for its Mi and Mint web browsers. This update comes weeks after initial reports highlighted its browser data collection policies. Taking a look back, the first update introduced a new toggle to highlight its data collection policy. However the words used to clarify the details caused further confusion among the users. The second update introduces better language to remove any confusion on what the toggles do. These changes will ensure that users know what the new toggles mean. Let’s check out the new update and changes in the Xiaomi web browsers here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

Xiaomi issues a second update to its web browsers; details

According to a new report from Android Authority, the previous update added a toggle called “Enhanced Incognito Mode”. This toggle also added, “Aggregated data stats won’t be uploaded when incognito mode is on”. This indicates that the company will not collect data when the “Incognito mode” is turned on. Flipping the toggle on, we saw, “Improve your user experience by uploading aggregated data stats when incognito mode is on”. The report also noted that Xiaomi clarified that the clarification outlined the current state of the toggle. This definition did not change the status of one particular statement. Multiple other publications highlighted the same confusion after the update. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ launched with 360-degree viewing angle: Price, Features

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

The new update changes the “Enhanced Incognito mode” to “Help up improve Mi/Mint Browser”. Beyond the option, the clarification text has also received an update. Now, the new text reads, “Turn on to share usage stats with us when incognito mode is on”. Beyond this, the text does not change depending on the toggle state of the option. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

Xiaomi denies linking user data to personally identifiable information

Also Read

Xiaomi denies linking user data to personally identifiable information

Users can expect this change in the new Mi Browser version 12.2.4 and Mint Browser version 3.4.6. Xiaomi also revealed that it has submitted both the versions to Google Play Store for approval. It is likely that the new update will start rolling out in the coming days. If you want to ensure that Xiaomi is not collecting any data in Incognito mode, make sure that the toggle is turned off.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 8:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 22, 2020 8:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time
News
Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time
WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

News

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

News

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature

Entertainment

YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live

Smart TVs

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

How to get a free PC game every week

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time

News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time
Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

News

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

आपका ई-पास वैध या नहीं, ऐसे करें चेक, जानिए क्या है अप्लाई करने का तरीका

Oppo Find X2 Neo स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Truecaller ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए जारी किया अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स

Aarogya Setu App के बिना नहीं कर पाएंगे हवाई यात्रा, 'ग्रीन स्टेटस' पर ही मिलेगी एयरपोर्ट पर एंट्री

Vodafone उपभोक्ताओं को झटका, कंपनी ने बंद किया इन प्लान्स पर डबल डेटा ऑफर

Latest Videos

How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time
News
Xiaomi updates its browser privacy settings for the second time
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

News

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

News

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users
Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

News

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai