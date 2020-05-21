Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just rolled out a second update for its Mi and Mint web browsers. This update comes weeks after initial reports highlighted its browser data collection policies. Taking a look back, the first update introduced a new toggle to highlight its data collection policy. However the words used to clarify the details caused further confusion among the users. The second update introduces better language to remove any confusion on what the toggles do. These changes will ensure that users know what the new toggles mean. Let’s check out the new update and changes in the Xiaomi web browsers here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick running on Android TV spotted online

Xiaomi issues a second update to its web browsers; details

According to a new report from Android Authority, the previous update added a toggle called “Enhanced Incognito Mode”. This toggle also added, “Aggregated data stats won’t be uploaded when incognito mode is on”. This indicates that the company will not collect data when the “Incognito mode” is turned on. Flipping the toggle on, we saw, “Improve your user experience by uploading aggregated data stats when incognito mode is on”. The report also noted that Xiaomi clarified that the clarification outlined the current state of the toggle. This definition did not change the status of one particular statement. Multiple other publications highlighted the same confusion after the update. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ launched with 360-degree viewing angle: Price, Features

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

The new update changes the “Enhanced Incognito mode” to “Help up improve Mi/Mint Browser”. Beyond the option, the clarification text has also received an update. Now, the new text reads, “Turn on to share usage stats with us when incognito mode is on”. Beyond this, the text does not change depending on the toggle state of the option. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

Users can expect this change in the new Mi Browser version 12.2.4 and Mint Browser version 3.4.6. Xiaomi also revealed that it has submitted both the versions to Google Play Store for approval. It is likely that the new update will start rolling out in the coming days. If you want to ensure that Xiaomi is not collecting any data in Incognito mode, make sure that the toggle is turned off.