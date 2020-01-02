Hello everyone, welcome back to our daily news wrap where we recap everything important from the world of technology. This is the condensed form of everything one needs to know from the tech world for the day. Taking a look at all the stories today, it was a day full of leaks. After a lull of about one day due to the New Year, the technology world is back at work on new products.

Looking at everything that happened today, let’s quickly go through the important stories before digging deeper. First up, the specifications and retail box for the upcoming Xiaomi Watch Color leaked online. In addition, specifications for the Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro also leaked on the internet. We also saw live images for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite surface on the internet. Moving further, Samsung Galaxy A30s received a price cut while the company is working on Galaxy M21. In addition, Oppo reduced the price of its A5 2020 while releasing an official teaser for its Oppo Find X2. Now, let’s cover some details.

Xiaomi Watch Color specifications and retail box leak

Talking about important news of the day, first up we have the leaked specifications for the Xiaomi Watch Color. In addition, the retail box for the smartwatch also surfaced online. The company launched the device a few days back in December 2019. As part of the launch, Xiaomi revealed that the smartwatch will go on sale on January 3 in the Chinese market. Check out all the specifications and retail box in the report.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images

Beyond Xiaomi, we also saw a number of Samsung related leaked today. First up, we came across leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The leaked images gave us a preliminary look at what to expect from the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It showcases the S Pen, boot screen and the back-side of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price cut

Beyond the Note 10 Lite leak, Samsung was also in news for slashing the price of its Galaxy A30s. Taking a closer look, the company reduced the price of the base model of the smartphone by Rs 1,000. This is the second price cut that the smartphone has received in a matter of about two months. The base model of the device is priced at 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications and price leak

In addition to the Xiaomi Watch Color, details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro also leaked. These details include the specifications and pricing information about the unreleased devices. As per the report, the devices will feature Snapdragon 865 SoC along with a similar design. The Mi 10 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup along with 66W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M21, M11, and M31 leaks

Samsung is also working on a number of upcoming Galaxy M devices. These include the Samsung Galaxy M11, M21, and M31. Details about Galaxy M21 have leaked online including the device model number, storage options, and software. Galaxy M21 will be known as SM-M215F and it will come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. Check out the report for complete details.

Oppo Find X2 teaser

Switching gears, let’s talk about Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. As per a new report, the company has just teased the launch of its much anticipated Oppo Find X2. The company confirmed that the device will feature Snapdragon 865 SoC along with the Snapdragon X55 modem. In addition, the company is planning to launch the device in the first half of the year. You can check more about the device in the complete article.

Oppo A5 2020 price cut

The last news for the day again has to do with a price cut. This time, Oppo has reduced the price of its Oppo A5 2020 by up to Rs 1,000. Now, the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 11,490 while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,990. This completes our daily news wrap. Visit us tomorrow for around the same time to get your daily dose of tech news.