Alongside Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi also launched its premium Watch S1 and S1 Pro globally at the recent launch event. The two smartwatches come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, over 200 watch faces and up to 12 days of battery life. In addition to the Watch S1 series, Xiaomi also launched Buds 3T Pro TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) and carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Xiaomi Watch S1, Watch S1 Active, Buds 3T Pro pricing, availability

Xiaomi Watch S1 is launched at a price of $269 (approx Rs 20,500), the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and Xiaomi 3T Pro are launched at $199 (approx Rs 15,100). Also Read - Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

Xiaomi Watch S1 comes in three leather strap options Blue, Black, Brown, and two fluororubber strap options of Silver, Black. Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will be available in three frame colours — Moon White, Space Black and Ocean Blue — and six colour options for straps including Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue, Yellow, Green, and Orange. Also Read - Xiaomi MIX 5 tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is launched in Carbon Black and Gloss White shades. India launch date of these products is yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active specifications and features

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and Watch S1 feature a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display that comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The watches come with a metal frame and two physical buttons on the right edge. In terms of features, the smartwatch also come with features like heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and energy levels and 117 workout modes.

As for the battery, the smartwatches house a 470mAh battery that, as claimed by the company, can last up to 12 days on a single charge. However, with GPS turned on, the smartwatches last up to 30 days. Xiaomi Watch S1 Active can charge fully in 2 hours.

For connectivity, the smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Xiaomi Watch S1 is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or above and iOS 10.0 or higher. The Watch S1 Active weighs 36.33 grams and measures 46.5 x 47.3 x 11mm.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro specifications, features

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro comes with a 10mm dual-magnet dynamic driver with DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating. The new Xiaomi earbuds also come with active noise cancellation (ANC) that can minimised the surrounding noise up to 40dB. Moreover, Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro has three ANC modes and an Adaptive mode: light, balanced and seep ANC. Additionally, the earphones also offer a transparency mode that lets users be aware of their surroundings while listening to music.

Xiaomi’s newly launched earbuds come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. For connectivity, Buds 3T comes with support for Bluetooth v5.2 with SBC, AAC, and LHDC 4.0 audio codecs.

As for battery, Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro, as claimed by the company, offers up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and provide up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case.