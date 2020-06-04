comscore Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched; Features a 5-level filtration system
News

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched; Features a 5-level filtration system

News

Given that Enhanced Edition is the newer product, it obviously features some improvements and refinements. Let’s check out other details about the Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition here.

  • Published: June 4, 2020 9:47 AM IST
Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition

Xiaomi has just launched its latest Internet of Things (IoT) smart product in the market. This new product is called the Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition. Checking out the information available, it is the successor to the Mi Water Purifier c1 that landed in the market in September 2019. Given that Enhanced Edition is the newer product, it obviously features some improvements and refinements. In addition, Xiaomi has also increased the pricing of the new version from 1,299 RMB to 1,899 RMB. This new price amounts to about Rs 20,110 at the time of writing. Let’s check out other details about the Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max set to go on sale in India on June 10: Price, specifications

Xiaomi launched an ‘Enhanced Edition’ of its Water Purifier C1; details

According to a report from GizmoChina, the new version comes with an identical design as the original C1. However, the new model features a 5-stage filter to purify water. For context, the older version featured a 4 stage purifier. Xiaomi also listed these five filter elements on the product listing page. These include folding PP, front Carbon rod along with scale inhibitor, reverse osmosis, and a rear Carbon rod. The company claims that the first level of filtration brings the water “to the level of packaged drinking water”. Xiaomi has also improved the waster water ratio from 1:1 to 2:1 in “Enhanced Edition”. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K20 and four other phones get MIUI 12 global stable beta update

Watch: Mi 10 5G Camera Review

Inspecting the design, the overall design of the new water purifier is slim at 127mm. Buyers can install in under the kitchen counter. The filter has the capacity to purify about 1.3L of water per minute. The company has also added a “smart control faucet” on the filter to constantly monitor the “real-time” life of the filter elements. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Xiaomi electric toothbrush with built-in water tank launched: Price, features

Also Read

Xiaomi electric toothbrush with built-in water tank launched: Price, features

If the element is fine then the faucet will show a Blue light. On the other hand, the Orange light will serve as a reminder to change the filter elements. Given that it is an IoT smart device, it also connects to the MIJIA app while sharing all the important data. Xiaomi has not revealed any timeline regarding the launch of the C1 Enhanced edition in the Indian market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 9:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video
News
Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India on June 10

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India on June 10

OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon India

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India on June 10

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched

News

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India on June 10

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India on June 10
Xiaomi Redmi K20 get MIUI 12 global stable beta update

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 get MIUI 12 global stable beta update
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, इस तरह मिलेगा 2000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

WhatsApp पर फिंगरप्रिंट लॉक कैसे एक्टिवेट करें

Google ने Mitron app को Play Store से रिमूव किया, जानें क्या है कारण

Youtube पर कितने प्रतिशत भारतीय हिंदी वीडियो देखते हैं?

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की अगली सेल 10 जून को, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched
News
Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched
Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video

News

Poco India teases a new smartphone in a teaser video
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says

News

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S sales surpass 100,000 units in 7 days, company says
Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched

News

Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India on June 10

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India on June 10