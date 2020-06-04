Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition launched

Xiaomi has just launched its latest Internet of Things (IoT) smart product in the market. This new product is called the Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition. Checking out the information available, it is the successor to the Mi Water Purifier c1 that landed in the market in September 2019. Given that Enhanced Edition is the newer product, it obviously features some improvements and refinements. In addition, Xiaomi has also increased the pricing of the new version from 1,299 RMB to 1,899 RMB. This new price amounts to about Rs 20,110 at the time of writing. Let’s check out other details about the Xiaomi Water Purifier C1 Enhanced Edition here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max set to go on sale in India on June 10: Price, specifications

According to a report from GizmoChina, the new version comes with an identical design as the original C1. However, the new model features a 5-stage filter to purify water. For context, the older version featured a 4 stage purifier. Xiaomi also listed these five filter elements on the product listing page. These include folding PP, front Carbon rod along with scale inhibitor, reverse osmosis, and a rear Carbon rod. The company claims that the first level of filtration brings the water "to the level of packaged drinking water". Xiaomi has also improved the waster water ratio from 1:1 to 2:1 in "Enhanced Edition".

Inspecting the design, the overall design of the new water purifier is slim at 127mm. Buyers can install in under the kitchen counter. The filter has the capacity to purify about 1.3L of water per minute. The company has also added a "smart control faucet" on the filter to constantly monitor the "real-time" life of the filter elements.

If the element is fine then the faucet will show a Blue light. On the other hand, the Orange light will serve as a reminder to change the filter elements. Given that it is an IoT smart device, it also connects to the MIJIA app while sharing all the important data. Xiaomi has not revealed any timeline regarding the launch of the C1 Enhanced edition in the Indian market.