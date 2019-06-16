comscore Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work
News

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

News

Xiaomi has reportedly started reducing the number of advertising spots in MIUI and it will further go down in the coming months. Not just that, the company is also introducing an easy switch in the MIUI system tools to disable advertisements.

  • Published: June 16, 2019 12:21 PM IST
Xiaomi Stop Ads on MIUI 10

It iOne of major criticism Xiaomi has faced in the recent past is over displaying advertisements in MIUI. To an extent, it’s a planned approach to make margins from the software, as they claim to keep providing great hardware at affordable prices. However, regardless of that, Xiaomi has always come under fire for the irritating ads in MIUI, and the company has acknowledged the anger.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun issued a statement that they are working on a fix. Now according to a report from Chinese publication Mydrivers (via GizmoChina), General Manager for the Internet Services for Xiaomi has also said that the company is planning to reduce the number of ads in MIUI, and users will have the option to disable advertisements.

Remove ads in MIUI 10: A guide to block those pesky ads on Xiaomi smartphones

Also Read

Remove ads in MIUI 10: A guide to block those pesky ads on Xiaomi smartphones

For now, Xiaomi has reportedly started reducing the number of advertising spots and it will further go down in the coming months. Not just that, the company is also introducing an easy switch in the MIUI system tools to disable advertisements.

The company also revealed that it seems to have added some sort of feedback for the browser to reduce vulgar ads. This will take 2-3 months to complete. In addition to this, the company was also getting more strict by regulating all forms of ads served in MIUI. Advertisers need to ensure that all ads are clean offering express download. The guidelines will be be strict and anyone straying from it will be punished. They will also suspended them, their ads will be canceled and the advertisement account will likely close too.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi is also working on the next version of its in-house Android-based MIUI 11. It is reported that they will be dropping a lot of advertising space from the MIUI 11. In fact, the company has already started the process and advertising space be lesser in the coming two months. The officials at Xiaomi have additionally ensured, that the ads will be less from all of the system tools.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 16, 2019 12:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts
thumb-img
News
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report
Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

News

Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

News

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work

News

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report
Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

News

Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'
Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online
Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

News

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram को टक्कर देने के लिए Amazon ने लॉन्च की थी Spark ऐप, दो साल में ही करनी पड़ गई बंद

Facebook शुरू करेगी कमेंट रैंकिंग, सार्थक होगी बातचीत

Huawei ने फोल्डेबल Mate X की डिलीवरी सितंबर तक टाली

India vs Pakistan cricket Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगा Pakistan, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

Father's Day 2019 पर Google का शानदार तीन एनिमेटिड स्लाइड वाला Doodle

News

Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work
News
Xiaomi will allow users to disable ads in MIUI; here's how it will work
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed beyond July: Report
Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'

News

Xiaomi India teases Redmi K20 Pro as 'World's Fastest Phone'
WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages

News

WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages
Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online