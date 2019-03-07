Xiaomi will be increasing the prices of its smartphones: CEO Lei Jun

Xiaomi smartphone prices have been the benchmarks for a while now, and other companies have been adjusting their prices to match Xiaomi. And now what appears to be a tweak in policy, CEO and co-founder, Lei Jun has apparently said in a statement that the future smartphones from the company are going to become costlier. Xiaomi has been known to mostly cater to the needs of the budget segment of the market.

And now according to a report by Technode, Lei Jun has said that Xiaomi is planning to shed that image and will be manufacturing costlier smartphones in the future. Lei Jun was quoted saying, “Actually, we want to get rid of this reputation that our phones cost less than RMB 2,000 (Rs 20,800 approx). We want to invest more and make better products.” He added, “I said internally that this might be the last time our price will be under RMB 3,000 (Rs 31,000 approx) … In the future our phones might get more expensive—not a lot, but a little more expensive.”

The most recent release from Xiaomi has been the Mi 9 flagship smartphone. It comes with a starting price of €449 (approximately Rs 36,200) for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, and €499 (approximately Rs 40,200) for the 128GB storage option.

The smartphone sports a 6.39 inch AMOLED display with the resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Similar to other smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi also offered triple rear sensors. The rear camera setup comprises of a massive 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a single 10-megapixel camera sensor for shooting selfies.

Xiaomi is also touting the MIUI experience for enhanced blue light filter mode. The handset offers Qualcomm’s Quick Charge and Qi Wireless standard 20W wireless flash charging tech as well. It is said to top up the flagship 37 percent faster than the standard wireless charging pads.