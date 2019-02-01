comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update
News

Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update

News

Xiaomi also rolled out support for Night Scene mode and 960fps slow-motion video recording in the past few months.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 12:33 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 8

Image credit: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is planning to release a new update for its Mi 8. According to new information, the company is working on adding 4K video recording at 60fps as part of the update. The device was shipped with support for recording 4K video at 30fps out of the box. President and co-founder of the company, Lin Bin was the first to spill the beans about this upcoming feature. He also revealed more details about the feature adding that the company was planning to roll out the feature in coming two months while responding to a question by a Weibo user on his post.

The information about the company added 4K recording at 60fps was initially reported by GizmoChina. However, as previously reported the company is referring to 1080p video recording at 60fps instead of 4K resolution. Reading about 1080p video recording at 60fps one may think that this is a basic feature for a flagship that a smartphone company launched in 2018. However, the device only came with support for 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p recording at 30fps along with 120fps and 240fps for slow motion.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Talking about other video recording modes, the device can record 720p video at 30fps, and 240fps. It is likely that the company may add 60fps video recording both at 1080p and 4K resolutions. Considering that the device comes with a similar camera sensor to what we have seen in the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the exclusion of 60fps in the Mi 8 is surprising. This is because Mi MIX 3 comes with support for 60fps video recording both in 1080p and 4K.

Xiaomi Mi 8 update to bring support for 1080p video recording at 60fps: Lin Bin

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 8 update to bring support for 1080p video recording at 60fps: Lin Bin

The 60fps support is not the only camera-related feature that Xiaomi has released for Mi 8 after the launch of the device. As previously reported, the company also rolled out support for Night Scene mode and 960fps slow-motion video recording in the past few months. This report comes right around the time when reports indicate that Xiaomi is planning to launch its Redmi Note 7 in India on February 12.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP wide-angle + 12MP telephoto
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 12:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
These are the top 5 least used items in PUBG
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
thumb-img
News
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
thumb-img
News
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Amazon Echo smart speakers back on sale, Amazon Basics products still unavailable

Oppo is targeting smartwatches, smart headphones in 2019's 5G+ era: CEO

Samsung Galaxy S10+ official render leaked; release date tipped too

Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro sale today at 12PM

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update

News

Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch set for February 12: Report
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

News

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A7 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

शाओमी Mi TV 4X Pro 55-इंच और Mi TV 4A Pro 43-इंच आज दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

दुनिया की चौथी बड़ी स्मार्टफोन कंपनी बनी शाओमी: IDC

OPPO K1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

नोकिया 8.1 के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट की प्री-बुकिंग हुई शुरू, जानें कीमत और लॉन्च ऑफर्स

News

Amazon Echo smart speakers back on sale, Amazon Basics products still unavailable
News
Amazon Echo smart speakers back on sale, Amazon Basics products still unavailable
Oppo is targeting smartwatches, smart headphones in 2019's 5G+ era: CEO

News

Oppo is targeting smartwatches, smart headphones in 2019's 5G+ era: CEO
Samsung Galaxy S10+ official render leaked; release date tipped too

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ official render leaked; release date tipped too
Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update

News

Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro sale today at 12PM