Xiaomi will soon add 4K at 60fps to Mi 8 with a new software update

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is planning to release a new update for its Mi 8. According to new information, the company is working on adding 4K video recording at 60fps as part of the update. The device was shipped with support for recording 4K video at 30fps out of the box. President and co-founder of the company, Lin Bin was the first to spill the beans about this upcoming feature. He also revealed more details about the feature adding that the company was planning to roll out the feature in coming two months while responding to a question by a Weibo user on his post.

The information about the company added 4K recording at 60fps was initially reported by GizmoChina. However, as previously reported the company is referring to 1080p video recording at 60fps instead of 4K resolution. Reading about 1080p video recording at 60fps one may think that this is a basic feature for a flagship that a smartphone company launched in 2018. However, the device only came with support for 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p recording at 30fps along with 120fps and 240fps for slow motion.

Talking about other video recording modes, the device can record 720p video at 30fps, and 240fps. It is likely that the company may add 60fps video recording both at 1080p and 4K resolutions. Considering that the device comes with a similar camera sensor to what we have seen in the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the exclusion of 60fps in the Mi 8 is surprising. This is because Mi MIX 3 comes with support for 60fps video recording both in 1080p and 4K.

The 60fps support is not the only camera-related feature that Xiaomi has released for Mi 8 after the launch of the device. As previously reported, the company also rolled out support for Night Scene mode and 960fps slow-motion video recording in the past few months. This report comes right around the time when reports indicate that Xiaomi is planning to launch its Redmi Note 7 in India on February 12.