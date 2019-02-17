comscore
  Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report
Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

This will be the first such device from Xiaomi and one of the first in the mainstream to include such a feature.

  Published: February 17, 2019 2:06 PM IST
A new report has surfaced hinting that Xiaomi may be working on a new Power Bank. It is likely the company will launch this new power bank along with its much anticipated Xiaomi Mi 9 lineup including Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. However, the unique point of this upcoming power bank is that it will come with support for wireless charging. This means that users will be able to keep their devices with wireless charging feature on the top of the power bank for charging. This will be the first such device from the company and one of the firsts in the mainstream to include such a feature.

According to the report by MSP, the upcoming powerbank is likely to sport 10,000mAh worth capacity. A portion of which may likely be wasted in the energy transfer from the power bank to the smartphone. The report also speculated that it is likely that Xiaomi may launch a 20,000mAh variant of the wireless power bank in the future. This device is likely to first launch in the Chinese market. It is unclear if and when Xiaomi will bring the portable power bank to the international market.

We are unclear if the device will also come with support for regular wired charging of another device with the help of a USB Type-A or a USB Type-C port output. If the company launches the power bank in China, it is likely that it may showcase the same at its Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event on February 24, 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch after Mi 9 in China; could come to India in March

This report comes around the same time when Xiaomi is posting a number of teasers about the Mi 9 hinting at different features that may come with the device. As previously reported, the device will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 20-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. A previous report also indicated that the company may launch its new Mi Router at the event along with the device.

