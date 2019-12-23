comscore Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo available for Rs 1,000 on Youpin: Everything you need to know
News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo available for Rs 1,000 on Youpin: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi is offering wireless keyboard and mouse combo for Rs 1,000 on Youpin platform.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 1:52 PM IST
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Photo: Youpin

Xiaomi is primarily known for its smartphones and smart TVs in India. However, the company sells products beyond phones and TVs in its home market. In the past few years, Xiaomi has expanded itself into a consumer electronics giant. One such product available from the company is a combo of wireless keyboard and mouse. The product joins a growing portfolio of devices available via YouPin, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform in China. In fact, it is one product we would like to see in India soon.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Price, Features

The best part of any Xiaomi product is its price and this is no different. The combo of wireless keyboard and mouse from Xiaomi is available for just RMB 99 (around Rs 1,005). This will go down as one of the cheapest deal on wireless keyboard and mouse combo in the market. The keyboard is a proper 104 key keyboard with separate numeric keypad as well. It weighs 500 grams and has a dedicated row of function keys. The function keys also offer shortcuts to useful functions as volume control, media, mail and others.

Watch: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

The product page notes that the keyboard comes with micro arc face key cap. Both the devices connect over 2.4GHz and the wireless mouse weighs only 60 grams. They have a textured finish to better control the movement. There is a scroll wheel at the center and two click buttons. The design looks similar to wireless mouse offered by Microsoft and Apple. They are designed to fit medium sized hands and offer better grip. Xiaomi also notes that there is no roll over with the mouse.

Xiaomi adds portable fruit and vegetable purifier to Youpin crowdfunding platform: Check out the price

Also Read

Xiaomi adds portable fruit and vegetable purifier to Youpin crowdfunding platform: Check out the price

The mouse packs a 1,000DPI sensor, which should be good enough for regular use. There is also a hidden USB for a plug and play experience. The keyboard even indicates battery life and has separate notification for scroll lock, caps and number pad. The keyboard also sits a 6-degree angle. These two devices will serve as a great addition to your desk if your are looking to get rid of those cables. At around Rs 1,000, they sound like an excellent deal as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 1:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China
Laptops
Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced

Wearables

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced

Most Popular

Syska EarGo Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced

Wearables

Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced
Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints

News

Poco F2 launching in 2020, Pocophone global head hints
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर HDFC कार्ड के जरिए 10 पर्सेंट कैशबैक ऐसे हासिल करें, ये है तरीका

Realme Winter Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Flipkart Year End Sale: ओपन सेल पर मिल रहा है Realme X2 फोन

Flipkart Year End Sale Last Day: iFFALCON TV और 6000mAh बटैरी वाला Tecno Spark Power हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Nokia के इन तीन फोन पर लिमिटेड समय के लिए मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
News
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched
India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers
JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Deals

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback
Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM