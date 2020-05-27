Xiaomi working on 6G, satellite internet; Lei Jun details 5G plans

This year, Xiaomi has already launched several 5G phones in different markets. Just yesterday, Xiaomi took the wraps off its latest Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro 5G smartphones in China. The company has introduced the cheapest 5G handsets, which a lot of users will appreciate. A lot of other devices that the brand has launched in its home country this year are also 5G capable.

All this justifies Xiaomi Co-founder and CEO Lei Jun’s recent statement on 5G. He asserted “at the end of last year, Xiaomi had cleared its 4G mobile phone and turned to 5G.” This news comes from a Chinese news website called Xinhuanet and we have translated the story in English. The statement suggests that Xiaomi might not launch 4G phones in China this year and will offer phones with the new connectivity standard in 2020. However, alongside the Redmi 10X 5G, the brand also unveiled the 4G version of the device with different specifications.

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Jun says that the epidemic has affected Xiaomi’s supply chain and its 5G strategy, but the brand will continue to push forward the development of 5G mobile phones. “Due to the impact of the epidemic, the speed of 5G promotion has indeed slowed down, but our strategy has not changed, and we will continue to push 5G mobile phones.” In addition to 5G, it has started pre-research on 6G along with the development of satellite internet.

“It is not enough to have base stations and satellites alone, you have to have terminal support, so we will have a lot of preliminary research in this regard, but we will not directly get involved in commercial aerospace.” Lei Jun said. The executive also said that Xiaomi is focusing on new devices with ground-breaking tech and IoT devices. It also has plans to work with the Chinese government to build a solid disaster warning system. All this will be made with 5G.