Xiaomi working on four smartphones with 108-megapixel main camera

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a total of four smartphones with 108-megapixel primary rear camera. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the new sensor in collaboration with Samsung last month. It recently launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro as one of the first smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary camera in China last week. Now, the company is said to be working on bringing smartphones with 108-megapixel camera to the market. Xiaomi’s MIUI gallery app has added support for viewing 108-megapixel photos in full resolution suggesting the impending launch.

Xiaomi 108-megapixel main camera smartphone launch imminent

Xiaomi is said to be working on four smartphones codenamed “tucana”, “draco”, “umi” and “cmi” that feature Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. According to XDA Developers, all of these codenames belong to unreleased devices from the company. However, it is possible that these devices could be split between Redmi and Mi brands. Since Sony has not released a sensor beyond its 48-megapixel IMX586, these devices are tipped to use ISOCELL sensor.

The ability to view 108-megapixel full resolution images is not enough proof for Xiaomi working on such devices. Gallery apps in the past did not allow users to actually zoom into the full size of large photos captured with high megapixel count sensors. But that changed when smartphones with 48-megapixel sensors launched and gallery apps gained support to zoom into these images. The support for full resolution 108-megapixel images hints at a natural progression.

The report also highlights that none of these device code names match with Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 development. There is no mention of this device within the code suggested in the gallery application. The leaks have indicated that Mi MIX 4 will come with the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. However, there have also been contradictory reports claiming that Mi MIX 4 will use a 64-megapixel main sensor. Xiaomi has officially teased a Mi branded device with 108-megapixel sensor but has not offered any additional details. It just seems that the megapixel war is set to get exciting in the next few months.