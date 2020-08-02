comscore Xiaomi Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones spotted | BGR India
Xiaomi working on Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones with Active noise-cancellation

The certification listing also revealed some important aspects regarding the features of the upcoming Xiaomi product. Let’s check out the details around the Xiaomi TWS earbuds here including the name and new features.

  Published: August 2, 2020 3:08 PM IST
Smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be working on a new TWS audio product. According to a new report, some information regarding the unannounced TWS device has just surfaced online. The report noted that the Xiaomi TWS has just received Bluetooth certification hinting at immediate launch. This new product will join the existing lineup including Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic. The certification listing also revealed some important aspects regarding the features of the upcoming product. It also showcased what appears to be the official product name and the model number of the TWS. Let’s check out the details around the Xiaomi TWS earbuds here including the name and new features. Also Read - Xiaomi is working on its own Redmi Smartwatch, could launch soon

Xiaomi TWS surface in a certification listing; details

As per Gizmochina, the certification listing indicates that Xiaomi may name the product as, “Mi Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones”. This means that the company is planning to add Active noise cancellation (ANC) on the upcoming TWS device. This will likely be the first Xiaomi-branded TWS to feature ANC technology. It also means that the company will compete with the likes of Sony, Bose, and more in this segment. The upcoming product will also come with model number LYXQEJ05WM. Xiaomi has also added support for multiple technologies in the products. These include Bluetooth v5.0, IPX4 rating for sweat resistance, and AAC, and SBC audio codecs. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will allow custom GPU software configurations via Game Turbo feature

The company has not revealed any concrete launch date for the TWS product with ANC support. Though, the Bluetooth certification means that they are almost ready to hit the market. Considering the significant upgrade in technology, it is likely that Xiaomi may launch the product along with a high-profile smartphone. Also Read - Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

According to the report, the company may launch the device along with the rumored Mi 10 Pro Plus. We are not sure about the design, pricing, and battery life of the product. However, it is likely that we may see more leaks around the launch.

  Published Date: August 2, 2020 3:08 PM IST

