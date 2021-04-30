Xiaomi is soon to make multitasking super easy and convenient for its smartphones. The Chinese company is expected to soon introduce a RAM extension feature in MIUI, something which has started gaining popularity lately. Also Read - Most affordable 108-megapixel camera phones you can buy in May 2021

The feature will provide users with more RAM allowances, thus, making usage smooth. Here's a look at the details.

Xiaomi to soon introduce virtual RAM

As per a known tipster Kacper Skrzypek, Xiaomi could soon add the option to increase RAM in the future MIUI update. A hint at this feature has been found in MIUI 12's source code, which names it 'memory extension.'

RAM extension support is coming to @miuirom soon… Not implemented yet, so I don't know how much storage and which devices support it. Probably the new ones.@MishaalRahman @aamirXDA pic.twitter.com/wtOH9yRfHo — Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) April 28, 2021

With this, users will be able to get more RAM by allocating some storage from the pool of internal storage. In Xiaomi’s case, users will be able to take 1GB of storage as the extra RAM for better multitasking and keep more apps in the memory.

As per the screenshot shared by Skrzypek, Xiaomi will recommend people to allocate RAM only if they have enough internal storage to compromise.

However, we don’t know when exactly the feature will make its entry. There’s also no word on which devices will be able to make use of the feature. Although, it would sense for budget Xiaomi phones to get this feature (in addition to the high-end ones) for they might be in more need.

Not a new concept

For those who don’t know, the concept of RAM extension isn’t new. Smartphone makers have started providing users with virtual RAM so that they don’t have a problem with doing multiple things at the same time. This will prove helpful for gaming too.

The recently launched Vivo X60 Pro and the Pro Plus come with virtual RAM of an extra 3GB for a smoother performance. This is seen on the latest Vivo V21 5G, which also gets 3GB of extended RAM.

Hence, there are chances that more Android phones are likely to get the functionality in the near future.