Smartphone maker Xiaomi is working on a number of products at any given time. These products can range from smartphones to IoT-connected smart home devices to computing devices, and more. However, regardless of the number of devices, the company continues its pursuit to make better quality products. In addition, the company also continues to make improvements and tweaks to existing devices with each generation. We have also seen Xiaomi gradually expand its reach across multiple product categories with time. As part of the expansion, the company begins its journey by launching a crowdfunding campaign for most of its products. This helps it gauge customer interest in the product before launch. A new report has just surfaced online outlining the latest Xiaomi product in the crowdfunding stage. Let’s check out the details around the Xiaomi XiaoAI Smart Mouse here.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Smart Mouse crowdfunding product; details

According to a report from the Chinese website MyDrivers, the Xiaomi XiaoAI Smart Mouse has grained an astonishing amount of success. The report outlined that Xiaomi launched the product on its in-house crowdfunding platform earlier this week. The interesting part about this product is not that it easily achieved its target. Instead, it crossed its desired target “by 10 times in just two days”. This indicates the immense interest in the Smart Mouse.

The crowdfunding listing for the product shared some details regarding the product. As per the listing, more than 17,000 users have backed the project while raising 1.28 million RMB or about Rs 1 crore 36 lakh. The report also noted that the actual price of the mouse is 149 RMB while the crowdfunding price is 129 RMB. Talking about the features of the Smart Mouse, buyers will get a built-in voice assistant. Considering the name, it looks like Xiaomi will add its in-house voice assistant, XiaoAI in the mouse.

Talking about the design, the Smart Mouse is somewhat similar to the regular Mi Wireless Mouse in the market. One primary change is the addition of a dedicated button for voice assistant on the top. Other features include anti-bacterial casing with a metal scroll-wheel and a hidden mic. The device will support multiple voice commands in English, Japanese, and Korean. Xiaomi users can also use the mouse to control other smart home products from Xiaomi.