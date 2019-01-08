comscore
Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD launched in China: Price, features

Xiaomi's smart speaker will be available for RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,095), starting from January 11.

Xiaomi has launched a smart speaker in China, called XiaoAi Speaker HD. The company has also unveiled a Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset Air. The newly launched speaker comes with Xiaomi’s own virtual voice assistant. It also enables controlling smart home devices. The smart speaker will be available for RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,100), starting from January 11, 2019.

The Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD is said to offer support for 360-degree surround and Hi-Fi sound quality. The speaker measures 150x150x230mm, and is offered in the dark gray and light gray fabric options. It is said to deliver an immersive 360-degree surround sound. It is also claimed to deliver strong performance and rich musical expression. The 104mm large-caliber woofer reportedly has a more accurate transient response.

The speaker is equipped with a Digital Signal Processor (DSP) that is said to deliver loudness control and automatically adjust the audio settings, adjust the tri-band loudness, and offer clear audio experience. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.1 technology that support A2DP music playback. Additionally, one will find a string of buttons, including the power button, volume up, volume down, and play/pause button on the top.

Xiaomi is currently rumored to launch a new Redmi smartphone on January 10 in China. Rumors are rife that the company could launch either the Redmi 7 or the Redmi Note 7. However, reports also suggest that the Chinese company could unveil the Redmi Pro 2 on January 10, which is highly speculated to sport a 48-megapixel rear camera.

