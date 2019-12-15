comscore Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 with three subwoofers launched for around Rs 5,000: Check key features and competition
News

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 with three subwoofers launched for around Rs 5,000: Check key features and competition

News

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 competes with Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. It is a smart speaker with three subwoofers and DTS tuning.

  • Updated: December 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST
xiaomi smart display

Xiaomi has launched its first smart speaker with display to take on Google and Amazon. The Chinese smartphone maker has introduced XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 with powerful speakers in its home market. The device comes after the company teased the device in its home market last week. The new smart display from Xiaomi features a design similar to Google Next Hub and Amazon Echo Show 8. Ahead of its launch in China, the device had leaked in the form of official box last week.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8: Price, Features

Xiaomi has priced its XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 at RMB 499 (around Rs 5,100). The listed price is lower than the leaked box, which tipped the price to be around RMB 599 (around Rs 6,700). While it has a design similar to Google and Amazon’s products, the device will challenge local rivals. The smart speaker from Xiaomi will compete with the likes of Alibaba and Baidu in the Chinese market.

Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

Smart speakers have been gaining popularity among consumers and Amazon is the clear leader here. However, the retail giant is followed by Alibaba and Baidu as the second and third major smart speaker brands, according to Canalys. Xiaomi seems to challenge these two home-grown internet giants in China with its smart speaker. Canalys report shows that Xiaomi is currently fifth at the end of third quarter of this year. It reportedly shipped 3.4 million smart speakers during the quarter ending September.

In terms of features, the smart display speaker from Xiaomi features an 8-inch display mounted on top of a speaker unit. It is equipped with three subwoofers and a 50.8mm, 10W driver along with DTS tuning. The product is listed on Xiaomi Youpin site and it will go on sale from December 18. It will also be available for purchase via online platforms such as Mi.com and JD.com. While it supports Android and iOS, there is no mention of global availability or price just yet.

Amazon Echo Show Review: Loud, smart and unique

Also Read

Amazon Echo Show Review: Loud, smart and unique

The smart speaker comes with XiaoAI, the smart assistant from Xiaomi. It also supports OTT platforms such as Douyin, iQiyi and Youku in China. There is also a front camera to make and receive video calls. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. If Xiaomi’s smart display arrives in India it would be competing with Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show. Google’s Nest Hub smart display is available in India at Rs 9,999. Amazon Echo Show smart displays are available in India starting at Rs 8,999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means
WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis

News

WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis

Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free

Deals

Vivo V17 offer: Here's how you can win another one for free

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

News

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

News

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched for around Rs 5,000

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means

WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched for around Rs 5,000

News

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched for around Rs 5,000
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means
Best phones with 6GB RAM under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Best phones with 6GB RAM under Rs 15,000
Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features

Deals

Redmi Note 7S, Poco F1, Redmi 7A discounted on Mi.com: Check sale price, features
Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A50s और Galaxy A70s लिमिटेड समय के लिए हुए 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, नहीं बेचे सैमसंग गैलेक्सी फोल्ड के 10 लाख यूनिट्स

Realme Buds Air ट्रूली वायरलेस ईयरबड्स की टीजर वीडियो में फीचर्स और डिजाइन का हुआ खुलासा

एक Vivo V17 स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर दूसरा फ्री, ये है ऑफर

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: 5,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं ओप्पो फोन

News

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched for around Rs 5,000
News
Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched for around Rs 5,000
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series and Poco F1 get VoWiFi; here's what it means
WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis

News

WhatsApp latest beta update: Bug fix and new skin for select emojis
Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

News

Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video
OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India

News

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India