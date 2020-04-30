QCY T5 Pro TWS earbuds now available on Xiaomi Youpin

Xiaomi Youpin, the crowdfunding platform, has announced the availability of QCY T5 Pro TWS earbuds. The true wireless earbuds has been listed on the platform for a retail price of RMB 149.9 (around Rs 1,600). As the name implies, the QCY T5 Pro is an upgraded version of the regular QCY T5 TWS earbuds, which was available via Gearbest. With the new model, there is improved sound experience and an affordable cost compared to its predecessor. Also Read - Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless charging for true wireless earbuds

The product page for QCY T5 Pro shows that the earbuds adopt a high-precision full-frequency moving iron unit. This allows for a richer sense and lower distortion compared to a moving coil unit. The use of a moving iron unit should help with mid-high frequency and deliver fuller tone. Xiaomi Youpin QCY T5 earbuds also bring support for Bluetooth 5.0 and even have a game mode for low-latency. In the game mode, the non-inductive delay drops to as low as 65ms.

Both the earphones have a built-in custom chip that allows them to function independently. They also come with a built-in smart detection sensor. This means when you remove the earbud, the playback will pause automatically. It will resume as soon as you put on the earbuds once again. This is a feature found on more premium earbuds and helps save power on these buds. The QCY T5 Pro is rated for around four to five hours of use when fully charged.

The charging case packs a 600mAh battery and uses a microUSB port for charging. While the microUSB port is outdated, it also supports wireless charging. This makes the QCY T5 Pro one of the cheapest TWS earbuds with wireless charging support. There is also a companion app for the QCY T5 Pro, which can be used to pair the earbuds in addition to manual pairing. The app also helps customize the playback experience. One of the uses for the app is to set your preferred digital assistant. Gearbest should start shipping this outside China soon.