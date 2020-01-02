Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

Xiaomi recently launched a few unique smart products in China. Now, the company has unveiled a new Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard in the country. This is a second-generation Xiaomi keyboard as it was first introduced in the year 2016. This product was launched for 299 Yuan, and Xiaomi will be selling the new one at the same price tag. Read on to know more about the keyboard.

The latest Xiaomi keyboard is currently available with a price tag of 299 Yuan, which is around Rs 3,050 in India. In the year 2018, Xiaomi unveiled an improved version of the same product with 104 keys. The Chinese brand also launched the Mechanical Keyboard Pro Silent Edition with a price label of 599 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 6,129. Now, let’s talk about the new second-generation Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard.

The new Xiaomi keyboard comes with 87-key design, and utilizes an aluminum alloy body. The 87 keycaps feature a dual-color design, made from both TTC red shaft and ABS materials. Gizmochina reported that the keyboard has 358mm x 128mm x 31.6mm dimensions and weighs about 940g. It offers a 6-layer design and the body is made of an H32 aluminum alloy steel and supports more wear resistance.

The Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard features four different levels of LED backlight. It offers support for a built-in 32-bit ARM main control chip, 1000Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The cited source also reported that the keyboard supports up to 11 keypresses without contradictions. “It adopts a USB Type-C interface connection and works by the simple plug and play pattern,” the report stated. Xiaomi’s new product is available for purchase via Xiaomi Youpin.

