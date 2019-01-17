Xiaomi Yunmi 118-Litre Refrigerator launched, priced around Rs 7,500

Xiaomi is known for much more than smartphones in China, although the company is yet to bring many of its other electronic products to foreign shores. The company announced a new electronic refrigerator called Yunmi 118-litre refrigerator. The company had launched a bigger capacity 300-litre refrigerator last year under the same Yunmi brand. This new version is smaller and goes up for pre-order today for just RMB 699 (approximately Rs 7,500).

The Yunmi 118-litre refrigerator has a double door design, and is made with energy efficiency in mind. It comes with two insulations – a high-density layer of 68mm and a second layer of 47mm. This insulation saves a lot of electricity and improves cooling drastically.

While the exact dimensions are not known, Xiaomi says the Yunmi 118-litre refrigerator can fit into small places, and is relatively compact. Its footprint is roughly that of a chair, and can fit conveniently in small rooms as well without taking much space. It has a 29L freezer above an 89L cold room and total capacity is 118L. The compressor used is one of the most famous ones in the industry and comes with high voltage protection of 1250v.

Xiaomi previously also released a 30-litrel Yunmi Smart Refrigerator back in November last year, and it was priced RMB 3,399. Needless to say, it had much more features than this newly launched compact model. The Yunmi 118-Litre refrigerator will go on sale starting today with a price of RMB 699 (around Rs 7,500) in China.