Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup now available on crowdfunding: Price, Features

Xiaomi Yunmi Travel Electric Cup is the latest addition to company's crowdfunding platform in China. It comes with minimal design and has reached 218 percent of its funding goal.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 2:23 PM IST
Xiaomi has added Yunmi Travel Electric Cup as a new product to its crowdfunding platform. The Travel Electric Cup from Yunmi is basically a combination of kettle and thermos. The crowdfunding platform describes it is made up to 304 stainless steel material and has capacity of 400 millilitre. The electric cup is available for crowdfunding at a price of RMB 99 (around Rs 1,000) and it weighs around 500 grams. The Yunmi Travel Electric Cup, like other Xiaomi products, relies on minimal design theme.

It comes in white color and the company notes that it does not occupy a lot of space in your bag or suitcase. It can also be stuffed into your backpack, making it ideal for both travel and day-to-day use. At the bottom, there is a power cord hidden and it is not easy to spot it right away. The fact that wires don’t dangle your way alone should be considered a major win in terms of design. The travel electric cup is made up to SUS304 stainless steel.

Xiaomi claims it meets the requirements of GB4806 food contact grade. It is also protected against rust and anti-fouling and won’t emit plastic odor. In order to provide insulation and anti-scalding, there is a hollow area between the cup body and the inner line. The Yunmi Travel Electric Cup, according to Xiaomi, can keep warm for over three hours after it has been unplugged from the power source. There is single switch on the cup.

When the button is clicked once, it will start boiling the water for about 6 to 8 minutes. When the button is pressed twice, it will turn on the “insulation” and keep the heating at a constant 50-degree celsius. The product description claims it can keep the constant temperature for about 12 hours. The Yunmi Travel Electric Cup is available for RMB 99 and has already reached 218 percent of its funding goal. There is 13 days still remaining for the campaign to close and Xiaomi will announce the shipping date soon.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 2:23 PM IST

