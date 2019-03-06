Xiaomi’s Zili is a video maker and discovery app to compete with TikTok

comscore
Xiaomi is currently looking for beta testers who would like to take its Zili app for a spin.

  Published: March 6, 2019 1:58 PM IST
TikTok, the music and video app has grown in popularity over the past few months, so much that it has already crossed the 1 billion download mark. Owing to the craze, smartphone maker Xiaomi had partnered with TikTok to launch its Redmi brand in January earlier this year. And now, Xiaomi has launched a TikTok rival app called Zili.

First reported by TheAndroidSoul, the app has been launched in beta, and Xiaomi has been looking for beta testers to help in the app development. The video maker and discovery app will allow users to access cool editing tools and features such as puzzle videos, boomerang and superzoom. The tools are aimed at helping users create awesome videos within no time.

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

Also Read

Popular Chinese app TikTok now in child privacy row

Users of Zili app can also watch videos in other preferred languages of their choice, and there will also be an option to share those videos as WhatsApp status. Interested users can opt-in for the app’s beta version via Play Store. To opt in follow this link (https://tinyurl.com/y2jyr6qw), and you can download the app from the Play Store (https://tinyurl.com/y53fvogj).

Facebook Lasso is a TikTok rival; a music and video app aimed at teens

Also Read

Facebook Lasso is a TikTok rival; a music and video app aimed at teens

Fortunately, there are no restrictions to sign-up for beta testing. So, you don’t need a Xiaomi device running MIUI to test it, and anyone with an Android smartphone can try it out. There are just a few conditions that Xiaomi has – you should be a heavy user of short videos app, and should be willing to contribute towards development. Even Facebook had launched its app called Lasso to compete with TikTok, but it didn’t seem to get any traction.

  Published Date: March 6, 2019 1:58 PM IST

