Xiaomi ZMI alarm clock speaker launched: Price, features, sale date

Xiaomi's Ecological chain company Zimi has unveiled a ZMI alarm clock speaker. It can deliver battery life up to 72 hours on a single charge, as per the company. 

  • Published: January 2, 2020 1:03 PM IST
Xiaomi recently launched a Bluetooth Alarm clock, which supports temperature and humidity sensor. Now, the Chinese company’s Ecological chain company Zimi has unveiled a ZMI alarm clock speaker. The new product from Xiaomi offers support for a variety of functions. It features a Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a round hemispherical design.

The Xiaomi ZMI alarm clock speaker comes with a flat front panel, which displays information in white texts. The speaker comes in a white color variant. The alarm clock supports a built-in NdFeB internal magnetic horns. Xiaomi claims that its new ZMI alarm clock speaker can deliver battery life up to 72 hours on a single charge. The device also offers support for Xiao AI.

Xiaomi’s new ZMI smart alarm clock “is capable of being a program with up to 30 different alarm clocks. The speaker can be woken up with one click”Gizmochina reports. The smart speaker will be available starting January 15. Interested customers can get it via the company’s official Chinese online platform. At the moment, the pricing details are still under wraps, but the cited source suggests that Xiaomi’s smart alarm clock speaker could be priced around 100 Yuan, which is around Rs 1,020 in India.

Talking about Xiaomi’s recently launched Bluetooth Alarm Clock, it allows you to set up 16 different alarms. This Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock offers 8 different ringtones and one can also adjust the volume of the alarm speaker. It also offers features like temperature and humidity detection. The device sports a backlit display with adjustable intensity.

The good part is you don’t have to adjust the brightness as the alarm clock automatically adjusts it. The backlight time is also adjustable from zero to 30 seconds. There is a Snooze function, which can be activated by just tapping the alarm clock and it lasts for 10 minutes. Double tapping on the clock’s body turns off the alarm. The product also doesn’t have any physical buttons. This device will cost 59 Yuan, which is around Rs 590 in India.

