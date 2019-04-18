Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo inches closer to commercial launch

Xiaomi showcased its 100W Super Charge Turbo solution, a new fast wired charging solution for smartphones, last month. The fast charging solution was first announced by Xiaomi President Lin Bin via a post on Weibo. It is the fastest yet on a smartphone with power output of 100W, and can charge smartphones almost twice as fast as that offered by Oppo’s SuperVOOC charging solution which has a maximum power output of 50W. Bin showed how the fast charging solution compared to Oppo’s SuperVOOC and has a current rating and voltage rating of 5A and 20V respectively.

After the announcement, Xiaomi confirmed that its sub-brand Redmi will mass produce the feature for smartphones. While it was initially tipped to appear on a commercial device by the end of March, the new fast charging standard from Xiaomi seems to be inching closer to commercial release. According to MyDrivers, Lin Bin has confirmed in a reply to Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun that the company is working hard to mass produce and launch the 100W fast charging solution in the market.

The fastest charging solution currently available on Xiaomi smartphones tops at 27W supported by Mi 9. Huawei’s P30 and Mate 20 series support 40W Super charging while Oppo’s R17 series supports 50W SuperVOOC charging. In the video posted on YouTube, Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo was shown it could reach 100 percent charge after just 17 minutes. In comparison, Oppo’s charger reached only 65 percent of charge in that time. Xiaomi also pointed out another difference where it was charging a device with 4,000mAh battery while Oppo’s smartphone has a smaller 3,700mAh battery.

The amount of time spent on smartphones is rising exponentially but that is not necessarily translating in longer battery life. Smartphone makers have actually shrinked the capacity of batteries to make thinner and lighter models. In order to compensate, smartphone maker and chip designers like Qualcomm have come up with fast charging solution. Lu Weibing, the head of Redmi products, confirmed on Weibo, that Xiaomi’s sub-brand will be the first to mass produce the solution.

While we know that it is launching soon, the exact timeline is still not known. The feature is anticipated to debut alongside Redmi’s rumored flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The bigger question would be whether 100W charging has any adverse effect on the life of Li-ion batteries.