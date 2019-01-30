Xiaomi’s foldable phone features Visionox AMOLED panels

Last week, Xiaomi co-founder and President Lin Bin released a hands-on video of the company’s first foldable smartphone. Compared to the Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy foldable phone that can be opened like a book to access its inner screen, Xiaomi’s foldable device will be sporting a double folding display that allows its screen to fold from left and right to transform into a smaller device. According to Digtimes, the innovative flexible display seen on Xiaomi’s foldable phone has been supplied by Visionox, a display manufacturer from China.

Samsung Display, LG Display, Japan Display and China’s BOE are the known companies that manufacture OLED panels. However, the lesser known Visionox is also quite popular. According to a survey conducted by All View Consulting (AVC), Visionox ranked as the world’s third largest AMOLED screen manufacturer in 2018.

The Chinese firm is gearing to start the production of it first 6G flexible AMOLED display production line in Hefei, China. The display maker had held a huge ceremony at the end of the previous year to proclaim the construction of its second 6G flexible AMOLED factory in Hefei.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the launch date for its foldable phone. Lin had suggested names like Xiaomi Mi Dual Flex and Xiaomi Mi MIX Flex for the company’s first foldable smartphone. He has also urged Mi fans to recommend a suitable name for the foldable device. While showcasing the prototype foldable device to the world, Bin further claimed that the company had to overcome various hurdles like flexible folding display, 4-axis folding, MIUI adaptation and flexible cover technologies to ready it. Currently, it is under trial production stage, and the Chinese firm may is likely begin its commercial production in future.