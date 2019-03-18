comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

The handset is said to debut on the Indian shores with a price tag of Rs 74,999.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 1:59 PM IST
xiaomi foldable phone tablet mode

While Samsung and Huawei have already launched their Galaxy Fold and Mate X foldable smartphones, Xiaomi is soon expected to unveil its own foldable device. A fresh report has claimed that the Chinese company is planning to launch a foldable handset in Q2 of 2019. It has already revealed a concept video of its double foldable device and also announced plans to evolve MIUI in a new form factor.

The Galaxy Fold comes with a starting price of $1,980 (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) and the Huawei Mate X cost a whopping $2,600. iGyaan reported that Xiaomi’s foldable phone will be launched at almost half the price of Samsung’s foldable handset. The report claims that Xiaomi’s smartphone will retail at a price point of $999. Following it’s old more for less price strategy, it seems that Xiaomi will do the same with its first foldable handset too.

Xiaomi Redmi Go will go on sale via Flipkart; support for over 20 Indian languages teased

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Go will go on sale via Flipkart; support for over 20 Indian languages teased

If the company by any chance launches the device with the mentioned price, then it will be the cheapest foldable device in the market. Furthermore, it is also reported to bring the phone to the European market with a price tag of €999. The handset is expected to debut on the Indian shores as well with a price label of Rs 74,999. Xiaomi’s phone is expected to be powered by the industry-leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 10GB of RAM. It is said to run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

If rumors are to be believed, the foldable handset could feature 6.5-inch screen when folded and will measure 10-inches when opened the screen. However, at the moment, there is no information on whether the Chinese company is planning to launch its foldable device in India. But, Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy Fold will soon make its debut in India. But, the South Korean giant is yet to reveal an official launch date of the device.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 1:59 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
News
Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Features

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

News

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

News

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

News

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch
Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
Xiaomi Redmi 7 China launch live stream details, expected specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 China launch live stream details, expected specifications and more

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Redmi 7, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

भारत में Vivo का iQOO गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Hike ने लॉन्च किए स्पेशल होली स्टिकर्स, गब्बर से लेकर बच्चन स्टाइल में दिजिए होली की मुबारकबाद

PUBG Mobile खेलने पर क्यों हो सकते हैं गिरफ्तार? ये हो सकती है अधिकतम सजा

सावधान: ये ऐप्स चुरा रही हैं हर महीने आपके मोबाइल से 10GB डाटा!

News

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio
News
Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report
Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work

News

Android Antivirus apps: A new report indicates that about two-third of total apps don’t work
Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

News

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch
Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via Flipkart