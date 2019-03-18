Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

While Samsung and Huawei have already launched their Galaxy Fold and Mate X foldable smartphones, Xiaomi is soon expected to unveil its own foldable device. A fresh report has claimed that the Chinese company is planning to launch a foldable handset in Q2 of 2019. It has already revealed a concept video of its double foldable device and also announced plans to evolve MIUI in a new form factor.

The Galaxy Fold comes with a starting price of $1,980 (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) and the Huawei Mate X cost a whopping $2,600. iGyaan reported that Xiaomi’s foldable phone will be launched at almost half the price of Samsung’s foldable handset. The report claims that Xiaomi’s smartphone will retail at a price point of $999. Following it’s old more for less price strategy, it seems that Xiaomi will do the same with its first foldable handset too.

If the company by any chance launches the device with the mentioned price, then it will be the cheapest foldable device in the market. Furthermore, it is also reported to bring the phone to the European market with a price tag of €999. The handset is expected to debut on the Indian shores as well with a price label of Rs 74,999. Xiaomi’s phone is expected to be powered by the industry-leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 10GB of RAM. It is said to run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

If rumors are to be believed, the foldable handset could feature 6.5-inch screen when folded and will measure 10-inches when opened the screen. However, at the moment, there is no information on whether the Chinese company is planning to launch its foldable device in India. But, Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy Fold will soon make its debut in India. But, the South Korean giant is yet to reveal an official launch date of the device.