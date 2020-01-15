comscore Xiaomi's latest pop-camera patent shows 7 sensors, surround display
Xiaomi's latest pop-camera patent shows 7 sensors, surround display

Xiaomi's latest camera patent seems to accommodate a pop-up camera design with up to seven sensors. The design looks to carry camera lens both on the front and rear in the same pop-up mechanism.

  Published: January 15, 2020 11:42 AM IST
Xiaomi has filed another patent at CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) with an interesting multi-camera setup in the pop-up mechanism. We have seen many smartphones with Pop-up style camera, so much so, that Vivo V17 Pro came with dual pop-up camera for selfie lovers. Now as per Xiaomi‘s latest patent design, these camera lens numbers seem to increase in future.

According to GSMArena, Xiaomi’s latest camera patent seems to accommodate a pop-up camera design with up to seven sensors. The design looks to carry camera lens both on the front and rear in the same pop-up mechanism.

Images supplied with the patent at CNIPA reveals three distinct varieties of the design starting with two dual-camera setups on the front and back. But that’s not it, it goes all the way up to a dual a five sensor array on the back, which means a total of seven sensors including front two sensors.

Meanwhile, in a different patent filing, Chinese smartphone manufacturer has patented a smartphone with a display that almost completely covers the smartphone body. The newer device could follow the same philosophy as the Mi Mix Alpha which is the first smartphone to have a surround display that covered most of the handset’s body, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

Looking at the design patents, the handset looks quite different from the Mi Mix Alpha but also has the display cover the front panel and most of the rear panel. Mi Mix Alpha was launched for the first time in September last year and recently top company executives have claimed that the company is currently at the capacity where it can start the mass production of the same.

With IANS inputs

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 11:42 AM IST

