Xiaomi’s Mi 10 flagship series is soon going to launch and while there were talks and leaks of a Mi 10 Pro, we now have our first proper confirmation on the existence of a Pro version. This version of the phone was recently confirmed in MIUI 11 code. It will likely be launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10. Xiaomi had confirmed back in the Snapdragon Summit that its new phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

According to XDA member kacskrz, MIUI 11 code revealed the existence of the Pro variant. The code in MIUI 11 v20.1.6 for the Redmi K30 5G confirms the codenames of the two devices. Further, the code also contains the marketing names of these two phones. The members also confirmed that the Mi 10 will have the codename M2001J2C while the Mi 10 Pro will have the codename M2001J1C.

This confirmation also helps us corroborate the super-fast 66W fast charging on the more powerful variant. This must be the Mi 10 Pro. While Xiaomi has already given a hint at its much faster 100W charging, it is still not implemented on any of the brand’s devices. We might have to wait for a bit longer to see 100W fast charging on Xiaomi phones.

Mi 10 Pro 66W fast charging

Another phone by the codename M2001J1C had appeared on China’s CCC certification portal. The listing revealed that the device would support fast charging at up to 66W – by delivering 6A across a potential of 11V. This was speculated to be the Redmi K30 5G at that time, which was later proven wrong.

Interestingly, there was another smartphone with the M2001J1C, now known to be the Mi 10 Pro. This second smartphone had the codename M2001J1E and it also supported the 66W fast charging. According to XDA the ‘E’ in the codename might actually just stand for an Explorer edition of the phone. This could mean a smartphone similar to the Mi9 Explorer Edition with a transparent back. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is expected to launch in February, possibly with the Mi 10 Pro. It is currently battling with Samsung to launch the world’s first phone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.