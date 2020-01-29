comscore Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 code, could launch with Mi 10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 build; to boast 66W fast charging
News

Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 build; to boast 66W fast charging

News

The code in an MIUI 11 nightly build for the Redmi K30 5G revealed the codename for two devices, including the Mi 10 Pro

  • Published: January 29, 2020 3:37 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 flagship series is soon going to launch and while there were talks and leaks of a Mi 10 Pro, we now have our first proper confirmation on the existence of a Pro version. This version of the phone was recently confirmed in MIUI 11 code. It will likely be launched alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10. Xiaomi had confirmed back in the Snapdragon Summit that its new phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

Related Stories


According to XDA member kacskrz, MIUI 11 code revealed the existence of the Pro variant. The code in MIUI 11 v20.1.6 for the Redmi K30 5G confirms the codenames of the two devices. Further, the code also contains the marketing names of these two phones. The members also confirmed that the Mi 10 will have the codename M2001J2C while the Mi 10 Pro will have the codename M2001J1C.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

This confirmation also helps us corroborate the super-fast 66W fast charging on the more powerful variant. This must be the Mi 10 Pro. While Xiaomi has already given a hint at its much faster 100W charging, it is still not implemented on any of the brand’s devices. We might have to wait for a bit longer to see 100W fast charging on Xiaomi phones.

Mi 10 Pro 66W fast charging

Another phone by the codename M2001J1C had appeared on China’s CCC certification portal. The listing revealed that the device would support fast charging at up to 66W – by delivering 6A across a potential of 11V. This was speculated to be the Redmi K30 5G at that time, which was later proven wrong.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020, Lei Jun confirms

Interestingly, there was another smartphone with the M2001J1C, now known to be the Mi 10 Pro. This second smartphone had the codename M2001J1E and it also supported the 66W fast charging. According to XDA the ‘E’ in the codename might actually just stand for an Explorer edition of the phone. This could mean a smartphone similar to the Mi9 Explorer Edition with a transparent back. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 is expected to launch in February, possibly with the Mi 10 Pro. It is currently battling with Samsung to launch the world’s first phone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple mulls 6 millions iPhone SE 2 in early 2020: Report
News
Apple mulls 6 millions iPhone SE 2 in early 2020: Report
Online food delivery market in India to hit $8 billion by 2022

News

Online food delivery market in India to hit $8 billion by 2022

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

News

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter

News

Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 code

Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get new update

Apple mulls 6 millions iPhone SE 2 in early 2020: Report

Online food delivery market in India to hit $8 billion by 2022

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 code

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 code
Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

News

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war
Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart

News

Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Apple HomePod भारत में 19,990 रुपये की कीमत लॉन्च हुआ

WhatsApp जल्द ही iPhone यूजर्स के लिए रोल आउट कर सकती है डार्क मोड

भारत में लोगों को फूड ऑर्डर करने में आ रहा है मजा, फूड डिलीवरी मार्केट 2022 तक 8 अरब डॉलर के होगा पार

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस (Novel Coronavirus) से एप्पल के बिजनेस पर भी पड़ेगा असर!

Samsung Galaxy M30s फोन को अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदें, जानें ऑफर

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 code
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 code
Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get new update

News

Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get new update
Apple mulls 6 millions iPhone SE 2 in early 2020: Report

News

Apple mulls 6 millions iPhone SE 2 in early 2020: Report
Online food delivery market in India to hit $8 billion by 2022

News

Online food delivery market in India to hit $8 billion by 2022
Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

News

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh