Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India

Just a day ahead of the Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch, Xiaomi has revealed that its MIUI operating system has approximately 80 million monthly active users in India. The Chinese company is one of the largest smartphone brand in the country, as well as in the global market. Recently, it teased the launch of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM, which is expected to be announced in India tomorrow alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi posted about the 80 million monthly MIUI active users milestone on its official Twitter account on Tuesday. The tweet reads, “Mi fans, there are approximately 80mn monthly active MIUI users in India. Thank you for all the love. We are geared up to launch #MIUI11 tomorrow. This will make your life simpler and your phone’s visuals more dynamic than ever before.”

Xiaomi’s India event is scheduled for October 16. At the event, the company will launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The smartphone will carry latest MIUI operating system, which was announced last month in China. The update is already rolling out to Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in China.

In India, the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM will bring local customization. The ROM comes with a clean design, dark mode, new fonts, and more. The update also brings dynamic font boldness and living display, which is the company’s version of always-on ambient display (AOD).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro launch details

The company has already launched the smartphone in the Chinese market in August. So, we already know the specifications and the design of the device. It is likely that Xiaomi India may launch different RAM and storage combinations in the Indian market. Beyond that, all other specifications of the device will be similar to the Chinese variant. Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display will feature FHD+ resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and HDR content support.

A teaser page on Amazon India hints that the smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce portal. The teaser page reveals a liquid cooling feature, a big battery, and faster storage. Details about the smartphone pricing are not available at the moment.