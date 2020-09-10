Xiaomi MIUI Health app can now track heart rate camera

Xiaomi’s MIUI interface offers a tonne of customization features to its users. While system-level modifications are part of MIUI, there are MIUI-specific apps that aim to offer better functionality over that of Google’s. One such app is the MIUI Health app and it has just now got an interesting addition. With your Xiaomi phone, you can directly measure your heart rate. That too, without the need for an additional sensor. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band vs Realme Band : फीचर्स और कीमत के मामले में कौन है दमदार

The latest update to the MIUI Health app, as reported, adds the ability to measure heart rate with the help of the phone’s camera and LED flash. The technology behind this is still a mystery but it sort of works. Users need to cover the main camera and the LED flash with their fingers until a progress bar fills up on the display. Once that happens, they need to select from three resting modes, including General status, Resting state, and After exercise. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India: Specifications, features, availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Similar to the Mi Fit all, the MIUI Health app will keep a record of the heart rate. The accuracy of the data is questionable and Xiaomi hasn’t told whether it matches the data from its own Mi Band wearables. Additionally, the compatibility of the feature with your phone is yet to be known. In the illustration from the MIUI health app, it shows a phone having a triple camera setup. Also Read - Redmi Band with 14-day battery life, color display launched for around Rs 1,060

While the feature is surely a welcome change for the health freaks, it will be better to go for a dedicated fitness tracker in order to measure it. Previously, Samsung used to offer biosensors on its flagship smartphones to measure the heart rate. With the advent of fitness trackers, Samsung opted out.

Xiaomi launches new fitness tracker in India

While the MIUI Health app may take some time to come to India, those interested in fitness tracking can consider the Redmi Smart Band. Priced at Rs 1,599, the Redmi Smart Band offers an optical heart rate tracker as well as step tracking. Redmi also offers a 1-inch LCD display with touch-based controls. The band promises up to 14 days of stamina on a single charge. Unlike the Mi Band trackers, this one gets a USB port built-in for charging.